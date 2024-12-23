Here's when the Samsung Galaxy S25 could go on sale – though expect to pay more

More details of the Galaxy S25 have leaked

The phones may go on sale on February 7, 2025

Pricing is rumored to go up this time

As the big Samsung Galaxy S25 launch day gets closer – which is rumored to be January 22, 2025 – we're hearing some more rumored details about the specs and pricing to expect, as well as a leak about a potential on-sale date for these handsets.

A new report from ET News (via @Jukanlosreve) backs up some of the rumors we've previously heard: including that the standard Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra will start with 12GB of RAM this time around.

In addition, there will be a 16GB of RAM option for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the 128GB storage configuration will be removed for that model – so it's going to start with 256GB of storage space. This fits in nicely with what we've previously heard.

However, the same report predicts a price increase for the series, in part due to the increased cost of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

For reference, the Galaxy S24 started at $799 / £799 / AU$1,399, the Galaxy S24 Plus at $999 / £999 / AU$1,699, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra started at $1,299.99 / £1,249 / AU$2,199.

Mark your calendars

Samsung is officially launching the S25 series in Korea on February 7. Also, it has been confirmed that the Slim model will be revealed at the Unpacked event.The article once again mentions that the S25 Ultra will feature 16GB of RAM in the 512GB and 1TB variants, just as I…December 23, 2024

There's another report out of South Korea to talk about too, this time from Financial News (via @Jukanlosreve). We have got some overlap here with previous rumors, including the prediction that the phone series announcement will be on January 23 in Korea (so January 22 in the US, matching what we've already heard).

The report does add some detail on scheduling though: pre-orders will run to Monday, February 3, with the phone finally going on sale in stores on Friday, February 7 (again, those are the dates for Korea).

According to this report, the Galaxy S25 Slim model we're expecting to be added to the range this year will indeed be unveiled with the other handsets. Whether it goes on sale at the same time or later in the year, however, remains to be seen.

There are more mentions of 16GB of RAM for the Ultra model in this article, and of an increase in prices. No doubt we'll get a few more leaks between now and launch day, but we already have a pretty comprehensive picture of what's coming.