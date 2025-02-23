Leaked hands-on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge video hints at its design and specs – and then disappears

The Galaxy S25 Edge has appeared in a leaked video

Specs were shown off alongside the design

The video has since been pulled and is no longer available

We've been impressed so far with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series (see our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, for example), and there's one more S25 phone yet to launch – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which just got shown off in a new hands-on video leak.

The video has now been pulled, but not before SamMobile, tipster @MaxJmb, and others got a look at it. In terms of the design of the handset, it matches up with the glimpse of the handset we got at the Samsung Unpacked event last month.

Included in the short clip was a shot of an app listing the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: it looks like we're getting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery packed inside.

Three 12MP rear cameras are listed too, but due to a quirk of the diagnostics app being used, this doesn't rule out a 200MP primary camera – which would match the Galaxy S25 Ultra and which has been previously rumored.

Slimming down

First hands-on of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge! Via. https://t.co/OlsSIonT7G pic.twitter.com/mtL7xvCeTpFebruary 22, 2025

Given what we know so far – and considering that earlier rumors called this phone the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim – it seems clear that the thin form factor of this handset is going to be one of the key selling points.

It certainly looks thin, from the limited views we've had of it so far – but exactly how thin are we talking? A figure of 6.3 mm (without the camera bump) has been mentioned, which compares to 7.2 mm for the standard Galaxy S25 phone.

Of course, shrinking down a handset like this means less room for other components, including camera mechanisms, cooling chambers, and batteries. It'll be interesting to see the trade-offs made with the Galaxy S25 Edge, when it finally goes on sale.

That should be at some point later in the year. In the meantime, it looks as though thinness is becoming a trend: Oppo recently unveiled the world's thinnest foldable, while Apple is rumored to be busy working on the iPhone 17 Air.