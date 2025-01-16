These new Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim renders look great, but the phone's key selling point could also be its downfall

New renders show off the potential design of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim

We've also heard some possible specs, including a worryingly small battery capacity

Despite its name, the Galaxy S25 Slim might not look much thinner than the rest of the S25 series

At this point, it seems like we know almost everything there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. But what about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim? This long-rumored model has remained shrouded in relative mystery – at least, until now.

Reputable leaker @OnLeaks has now shared, in collaboration with SmartPrix, numerous renders that supposedly depict the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. These renders show a phone that looks a lot like what we’ve seen of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus.

The model in question sports a flat screen and frame, small bezels, and a triple-lens camera on the back. The source also claims that the Galaxy S25 Slim measures 159 x 76 x 6.4mm (rising to 8.3mm if you include the camera bump), with a screen of 6.7 to 6.8 inches.

Image 1 of 2 A render of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) A render of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

The phone's frame is apparently metal, the back is said to be glass, and it reportedly has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. This source also echoes another in saying that the S25 Slim's cameras probably include a 200MP main one, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto, with 3.5x optical zoom.

That telephoto lens is said to have an ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) design, which should help keep it slim.

This all sounds fairly impressive, but leaker @UniverseIce has shared an image showing how the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will look from the side compared to the rest of the Galaxy S25 line (if the dimensions we’ve heard for these phones are accurate). As you can see in the X post below, the visual difference between the 6.4mm Galaxy S25 Slim and the 7.2mm Galaxy S25 (or 7.3mm Galaxy S25 Plus) is almost non-existent.

Comparison of thickness between S25 Slim and other models pic.twitter.com/jIoRFXU1KeJanuary 16, 2025

A slimmer battery, too

So, the Galaxy S25 Slim’s main selling point might not be much of a selling point after all. In fact, it could even hurt the phone; leaker Digital Chat Station – posting on Chinese site Weibo – claims that due to limited space, both the S25 Slim and the rumored iPhone 17 Air will have batteries of between 3,000mAh and 4,000mAh.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, which has a similar screen size to what we’re expecting from the Slim, has a 4,900mAh battery.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might at least be closer to 4,000mAh than 3,000mAh, since the source of the renders above claimed that its battery was “significantly” larger than the 3,050mAh one in the Galaxy A8 (which is currently Samsung’s slimmest phone). But even 4,000mAh would be worryingly small for a device with such a big screen and such a powerful chipset.

We would of course take all of this with a pinch of salt for now, but all of these sources have decent track records when it comes to leaks. We’ll probably find out for sure in May, as that’s when the source of these renders claims the Galaxy S25 Slim will launch, though they add that it may get teased during the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch on January 22.