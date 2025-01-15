This could be our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Seemingly official Samsung Galaxy S25 series renders have been shared by a reputable source

They provide a clear look at parts of the front and back of the phones

We've also heard again that the prices might be higher this year

There's been no shortage of leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 images in recent weeks, but now we’ve seen some of the most credible yet, as they look like they’re likely official marketing images.

The images have been shared by Evan Blass – who has a superb track record for sharing accurate information – and one shows what looks like either the Galaxy S25 or Galaxy S25 Plus from both the front and back.

The image mentions both phones, and it’s not clear which is which, or whether only one of them is pictured, although we’re expecting them to be identical other than their size, so it hardly matters.

These posters look great!From @evleaks pic.twitter.com/wDxKa3w3ZYJanuary 15, 2025

In any case, you can see that there’s a triple-lens camera, the bezels are tiny, the frame is flat, and the outer edges of the camera rings match the rear color – which here looks to be the Navy shade we’ve previously heard rumored.

There’s also a picture of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, complete with a quad-lens camera, a flat screen and frame, tiny bezels, an S Pen stylus, and camera rings that seem to match the frame color this time rather than the rear of the phone.

We always suggest taking leaked images with a pinch of salt; however given the source in this case, coupled with how convincing the images look and how close we are to the January 22 launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, we think they’re likely official renders.

A slight price increase?

This isn’t the only new Samsung Galaxy S25 news, as a report on South Korean site FNNews (via @Jukanlosreve) claims the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will cost slightly more than the Samsung Galaxy S24 line.

It doesn’t say exactly what prices you can expect, but this claim is in line with earlier rumors, which have broadly suggested we’ll be paying more this year, thanks in large part to rising component and manufacturing costs – and in particular the expensive Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that’s reportedly at the heart of these phones.

We’ll find out the exact pricing, and everything else about the new phones soon, on January 22. TechRadar will be reporting live from the launch event, so stay tuned.