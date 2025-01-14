The Samsung Galaxy S25 might ship earlier than expected, but only if you pre-order

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S25 could be delivered on February 3 or even earlier

If you don't pre-order you might be waiting until February 7 or 9

Colors and configurations have leaked again, largely lining up with what we've heard before

We’ve known for a while that the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will all likely be announced on January 22, and a recent leak suggested that the on-sale date for the Galaxy S25 line would be February 7 – but you might be able to get your new Galaxy before then.

According to leaker Ishan Agarwal posting on X, Indian buyers who pre-order a phone in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series should receive it by around February 3, and in another post they clarified that the phones will start shipping to those who pre-order on January 31, so there’s a chance buyers will receive the phones even earlier.

For those who don’t pre-order, open sales will apparently start by February 9 – again though this is in India, and an earlier leak pointed to February 7 in South Korea, so dates may differ a bit depending on where you are.

Exclusive: After pre-orders, Samsung Galaxy S25 series deliveries will start in 🇮🇳 India around Feb 3rd & sales by Feb 9th.Colours & variants for India ⬇️S25 Ultra:(256GB, 512GB, 1TB)- Titanium Gray- Titanium Black- Titanium Silver Blue- Titanium Pink Gold- Titanium…January 14, 2025

We don’t have shipping or on-sale dates for the US, UK, or Australia yet, but it’s entirely possible that the Galaxy S25 series will go on sale in these places on February 7, though probably no earlier than that, since it’s unlikely that sales would start earlier in other countries than in Samsung’s home country of South Korea.

If sales do begin on February 7 rather than February 9 though, then it’s possible that pre-orders will ship a day or two earlier too, so perhaps you could have a Samsung Galaxy S25 in your hand before the end of January.

In any case, Agarwal has also shared details of the colors and configurations that will apparently be available in India. These include 256GB and 512GB versions of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, and 256GB, 512GB and 1TB configurations of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Any color you want, as long as it's titanium

As for colors, Agarwal says the S25 Ultra will be available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Pink Gold, Titanium White Silver, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Jet Black. The Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 colors apparently include Blue Black, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, Mint, and Navy or Icy Blue.

Those colors are the same as we’ve seen leaked elsewhere, though it’s interesting that Agarwal suggests we’ll either see Navy or Icy Blue, and not both. Of course, that doesn’t mean we won’t see both in other regions.

The storage capacities they mention are also largely in line with what we’ve seen before, though other leaks suggest there will be a 128GB version of the standard Samsung Galaxy S25, so perhaps this model just won’t be sold in all regions.

We’ll find out very soon, but in the meantime stay tuned to TechRadar, as we’ll update you as and when we hear more credible Samsung Galaxy S25 rumors ahead of the big day.