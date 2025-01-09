Fresh Galaxy S25 price leak could spell bad news for European Samsung fans

Leaked European prices point to a higher cost than the Galaxy S24 series

The leak also includes storage options and colors

Elsewhere, Qualcomm has confirmed that Snapdragon chipsets will be used in these phones

Most rumors so far suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be at least slightly more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, and the latest price leak gives us a clearer idea of how much more European buyers might be paying.

91Mobiles Indonesia (via Phone Arena) has obtained what it believes to be European retail prices for the Galaxy S25 series, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 itself said to start at €964.90, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus at €1,235.90, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at €1,557.90.

The European prices listed here are in the range of €60 to €105 more than the Samsung Galaxy S24 series costs, which equates to roughly $60 / £50 / AU$100 to $110 / £90 / AU$175 more, depending on model and storage capacity.

Of course, price conversions are unlikely to be accurate, but if this leak is right then in Europe at least the Galaxy S25 line might cost a bit more than the previous models, and there’s a high chance the prices will also therefore rise elsewhere.

Colors and configurations

This leak additionally reveals configurations and colors, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 apparently coming in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions, the Galaxy S25 Plus coming in 256GB and 512GB versions, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra coming in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.

That’s in line with previous leaks, as – broadly – are the colors, which are said to include Silver, Navy, Icy Blue, and Mint in the case of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, and Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

However, there’s no mention of the Titanium White Silver shade that we’d previously head about, so it’s possible this won’t be sold everywhere. There’s also – unsurprisingly – no mention of various shades that we’ve heard might be Samsung store exclusives.

Snapdragon confirmed

See you there. 👀 https://t.co/Ao9dooQJ2VJanuary 7, 2025

In better news, Qualcomm has confirmed that its chipsets will power at least some Samsung Galaxy S25 models by reposting Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked announcement saying “see you there.”

As these are flagship phones the only Qualcomm chipset they’d be in line for is the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and while this post doesn’t guarantee that every S25 model in every region will use that, most leaks suggest the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be used globally.

We should find out for sure – and also get confirmation of the prices – on January 22, as that’s when Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place.