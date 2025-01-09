The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be an even better gaming phone than the S24 Ultra – here’s why

Running cool

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra playing Call of Duty Mobile
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra playing Call of Duty Mobile (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have much better cooling than the Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • The rest of the Galaxy S25 line might see smaller cooling improvements
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may also be better at shooting low-light videos than its predecessor

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ranks among the best gaming phones you can buy, but the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be substantially better on this front.

For one thing, it will obviously be more powerful, but it might be able to make better use of all that power too, as according to tipster Ahmed Qwaider posting on X (via Android Police), the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s vapor chamber will deliver 42% better cooling than the vapor chamber in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This should keep the phone a lot cooler when used for demanding tasks like high-end games, and that in turn should help the chipset maintain its peak performance, since performance is often throttled when a device heats up too much.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus will apparently also see some improvements on this front, but only a 10% boost to their cooling.

This is good news in any case, as when the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset – which we’re expecting in these phones – isn’t slowed down by heat, it’s a real powerhouse, with Qwaider noting that it should deliver a 34% boost in GPU performance, a 38% increase in CPU performance, and a 43% in NPU performance to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Better night video too

And this isn’t the only improvement we’re just now hearing about for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, as according to reputable leaker @UniverseIce (via SamMobile), it could also deliver improved video quality when shooting at night. This is apparently enabled by processor improvements, so the Snapdragon 8 Elite is set to help with more than just gaming.

It’s unclear whether these video improvements will come to the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 line or not though. @UniverseIce specifically mentions the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but the other models are reportedly getting the same chipset, so they might benefit from this too.

We should find out soon, as Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, so there’s not long to wait.

