Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price rumors: how much is the top S25 model likely to cost?

Samsung’s Ultra phones are always pricey propositions. After all, they sit at the top of the Galaxy S line, and that’s Samsung’s top non-foldable smartphone series.

So outside of the best foldable phones there aren’t many handsets that cost much more than a Galaxy S Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is unlikely to be any exception to that.

But you probably guessed this phone would be expensive, the real question is exactly how much it might cost. For that, we don’t yet have a definitive answer, but thanks to leaks and previous pricing we can make some predictions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price predictions

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

One thing we can say almost for certain is that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra won’t cost any less than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. So the best case scenario is probably it retaining the current model’s price.

That would mean a starting price of $1,299.99 / £1,249 / AU$2,199, but you can see full pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s various configurations in the chart below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy S24 Ultra prices Storage US price UK price AU price 256GB $1,299.99 $1,249.99 AU$2,199 512GB $1,419.99 $1,349.99 AU$2,399 1TB $1,659.99 $1,549.99 AU$2,799

The prices in that chart are a best case scenario then, but there’s a high chance that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will actually cost more than that.

While we haven’t heard any exact prices yet, we have heard that this phone will probably use a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. And that in itself could mean a higher price, as Qualcomm said this chipset would be more expensive than the previous model, which is used by the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Tipsters have got a bit more specific, with one saying that the Snapdragon 8 Elite costs around 20% more, and another saying this chipset is roughly $40 (around £30 / AU$60) more expensive.

In which case, if Samsung passes that price increase on to buyers, then the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could start at more like $1,340 / £1,280 / AU$2,260. However, there are a lot of other potential variables that could affect the price too.

On the positive side, Samsung sells so many phones that it might have been able to work out a favorable deal with Qualcomm, reducing the price per unit of the chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

But on the other hand, inflation could also push the price up, as could the various improvements we’re expecting in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Indeed, we've elsewhere heard that the price to produce the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has apparently risen by $110 (around £85 / AU$170), making a price rise "unavoidable."

Still, however much it costs you could be getting a significantly better phone for your money than you would with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Beyond the likely presence of a far more powerful chipset, leaks also point to an upgraded ultra-wide camera, more RAM, a bigger screen, and a refined design.

So the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs could be quite an upgrade, and may go some way towards justifying any price increases.

Still though, this is sure to be an expensive phone, and right now if we had to guess, we’d say it’s likely to cost even more than its predecessor, albeit probably not too much more.

We should find out in January, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series release date is rumored to be January 22.