Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs predictions: all the key rumored specs for the top model

The still-rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a very good shot at being the best phone of 2025. It’s not even out yet but we’re already confident in saying that, as Samsung’s ‘Ultra’ models are almost always up there with the top handsets of their release year.

But it’s not just past form that we have to go on, as thanks to leaks and rumors we also have a good idea of many of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s likely specs, and they certainly suggest a phone that could be tough to beat.

Below, we’ve detailed the key specs we’re expecting. These are mostly sourced from credible leaks, but we’ve also used educated guesses where the leaks are less clear.

Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra rumored specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Future)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rumored specs Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED Resolution: 1440 x 3120+ pixels Refresh rate: 120Hz Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Rear cameras: 200MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope (5x zoom), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) Front camera: 12MP RAM: 16GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery: 5,000mAh

As you can see in the chart above, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be absolutely packed full of high-end tech, but let’s go through exactly what we expect and why.

First up, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s screen, which according to leaks will probably come in at 6.86 inches. However, Samsung doesn’t usually get that specific about screen sizes outside of small print, so it will most likely be sold as a 6.9-inch screen.

Either way, that would make it a little bigger than the already massive 6.8-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. In fact, that would put it among the larger smartphone screens you’ll find (at least outside of foldable phones), and would see it match the iPhone 16 Pro Max for size, which is perhaps why Samsung is supposedly making it bigger this year.

Other details of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s screen haven’t leaked yet, but we can take a good guess at some things. For example, it will probably have a resolution of at least 1440 x 3120, since that’s the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s resolution. If anything though there’s a chance the resolution could be higher on this model, especially as the display is reportedly larger.

We’re also very confident that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 120Hz refresh rate, since again, that’s what its predecessor has, and since it’s very rare for non-gaming phones to go above that.

Next up, the chipset, and this could be one of the most exciting upgrades on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, because numerous leaks suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is Qualcomm’s top smartphone chipset, and based on benchmarks it could be even more powerful than the A18 Pro that Apple uses in the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. In fact, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is set to deliver true laptop power in a phone.

Of course, the chipset is just one part of the power equation – smartphones also rely on RAM, and on that front the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to have 16GB. That would be another upgrade on the current model, as the S24 Ultra comes with 12GB. If the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra does have 16GB of RAM then it will have more than the vast majority of phones, and that amount should be a major boon to AI performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Now let’s talk about the cameras, and as with so many other things on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, these could be upgraded from the previous model too. Or at least one of them could be, with several leaks suggesting the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

That would mean a lot more megapixels than the 12MP sensor currently used. But from what we’re hearing the other cameras probably won’t get new hardware, meaning the likely return of a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Now we’re moving into territory where no upgrades are expected at all, as rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery, just like the S24 Ultra. We’re also hearing that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could stick with 45W charging.

Finally there’s storage, and this is the one main spec that we haven’t heard anything at all about yet, but that in itself is a sign that the S25 Ultra might have the same amount of storage as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, meaning 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.

In all then, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be a significant upgrade on its predecessor, with a more powerful chipset, more RAM, a larger screen, and a new ultra-wide camera. But if you’re hoping for upgrades to the other cameras or the battery then you might be out of luck.