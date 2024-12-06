Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra release date predictions: when is this phone likely to launch?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the best Android phone of 2025. At the very least it will probably be in the conversation, but while we’re still in 2024 at the time of writing, you probably won’t have to wait very long for this phone, as it’s likely to land near the start of 2025.

Between leaks and past form we have a very good idea of when the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be announced, right down to a potential day. And based on that we can also take some educated guesses as to when pre-orders will open and when it will ship.

So to find out when you might be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, read on. And check back soon, as we’ll be updating this article whenever we hear any new release date information.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Our best guess for when the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be announced is January 22. A source with a good track record for Samsung leaks points to that January 22 date, and that also matches with another leak, which technically said the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra would be announced on January 23, but once you account for time differences (as that source is in South Korea) it becomes January 22.

This is the only specific date that’s been leaked, so with no conflicting reports and two sources pointing to January 22, we’d say that’s a very likely date.

Plus, in recent years Samsung has always announced its new Galaxy S models in either January or February, so a January announcement would make sense.

More specifically, the timing has always recently been between mid-January and mid-February, which again fits with January 22, and that date also gives the announcement enough breathing room from CES 2025, which runs from January 7-11.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung is likely to announce various smart home products and TVs there, and likely wouldn’t want to take attention from them with a phone launch, but by January 22, CES will be long finished.

All that said, while we think Wednesday, January 22 is very likely, we’re not certain of it. But at the very least, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will probably be announced sometime between mid-January and mid-February, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and perhaps the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Samsung usually lets you pre-order its new Galaxy S phones the same day as they’re announced. So based on the above, the most likely pre-order date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is January 22, but it could be anytime between roughly January 15 and February 15.

So you’ll probably be able to place your order soon, but hopefully you’ve been saving, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price could be very high.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

There tends to be a roughly two week gap from when new Galaxy S models are announced to when they go on sale.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 went on sale exactly two weeks after its announcement, on January 31, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S22 both went on sale 16 days after they were announced, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 went on sale 15 days after it was announced.

So assuming the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is announced on January 22 it will probably ship sometime around Wednesday, February 5, which is two weeks later, and we’d imagine no later than Friday, February 7, since it’s not likely to hit stores on a weekend, and any later would be a change from Samsung’s usual patterns.

Of course, it could be announced earlier or later than January 22, but assuming an announcement sometime between mid-January and mid-February, the on-sale date will likely be between late January and early March.