The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could have an ‘Ultra’ camera, and more Galaxy S25 series colors have leaked

Today we have not one, not two, but four (!) leaks relating to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and the most exciting of them regards the rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.

According to reputable leaker @UniverseIce, this phone – which is expected to be a thinner alternative to the other Galaxy S25 models – will have an "Ultra" camera. @UniverseIce doesn't specify what they mean by that, but presumably, it refers to one or more of the cameras from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We would, however, take this tip with a pinch of salt, as while the source has a solid track record, thin phones have less space for extensive camera hardware, so if anything, we’d have expected the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to have fewer or worse cameras than the rest of the S25 line.

Exclusive: The Galaxy S25 Slim is equipped with an “Ultra” camera.November 7, 2024

Still, it’s possible that the S25 Slim could, for example, inherit the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 200MP main camera, but then not have any other cameras on the back. If it does, then it will also be interesting to see how much this phone costs, as an impressive camera coupled with a slim design could make this a pricey handset.

There’s also now more evidence that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim actually exists, as SmartPrix has spotted model numbers for four different Samsung Galaxy S25 models on the GSMA IMEI database.

There’s the Galaxy S25 with the model number SM-S931, the Galaxy S25 Plus with the model number SM-S936, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the model number SM-S938. Then, slotting in numerically between the Plus and the Ultra is the SM-S937U.

This phone isn’t named on the database, but with that model number it’s unlikely to be a Galaxy FE model, so it’s probably the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim. This also suggests that it might be priced somewhere between the Plus and Ultra models.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And there are two other things we can take from this model number. One is that the S25 Slim will probably come to the US, as the ‘U’ at the end means it’s a US model. The other is that it will probably land in around six months, because as SmartPrix notes, Samsung tends to add devices to this database roughly six months before launch. That lines up with a previous leak which notes that we’d see the Galaxy S25 Slim in April or May.

A new set of colors

In non-political news, I got more Galaxy S25 colors which are at much lower volumes:S25 and S25+Coral RedPink GoldBlue/BlackS25UTitanium Blue/BlackTitanium Jade GreenTitanium Pink GoldNovember 7, 2024

In other Samsung Galaxy S25 news, leaker Ross Young has shared some colors you’ll apparently be able to buy these upcoming phones in. This follows an earlier Galaxy S25 colors leak from the same source, but this time Young is sharing shades that will supposedly be available in lower volumes, likely meaning that they’ll be exclusive to Samsung’s online store.

The colors in question are Coral Red, Pink Gold, and Blue/Gold for the Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Pink Gold, and Titanium Blue/Black for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Say hello to Sparkling Blue and Sparkling Green, debuting with the Galaxy S25 & S25+! Which one do you like?Credits @DSCCRoss#GalaxyS25 #OneUI7 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/4ABY9cHFh0November 6, 2024

Also in colors news, leaker Tarun Vats (via Android Authority) has shared an image supposedly showing the Samsung Galaxy S25 in previously leaked Sparkling Green and Sparkling Blue (or Sparking Blue, according to the original leak) colors.

These colors look fine, but a lot more muted than we’d expect from those names, so we’re hoping they’re somewhat brighter in reality.

In any case, all should be revealed in January or February, as that’s when the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra look likely to land – with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim possibly launching a few months later.