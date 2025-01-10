Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim benchmark hints at the phone's key specs

The Galaxy S25 Slim has leaked again

A Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and 12GB of RAM are expected

The phone could launch later in 2025

Among the many Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks we've heard over the past few months, there have been consistent rumors of a fourth 'Slim' model that's joining the range – and benchmark scores for said phone have just appeared online.

As spotted by well-known tipster @Jukanlosreve, the phone is listed as having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. The stated operating system is Android 15 – which will be Samsung's One UI 7.

The single-core and multi-core scores for the handset are somewhat underwhelming, but that's to be expected: work on software and hardware optimization is likely still ongoing, so the phone's actual performance will be several levels above what's shown here.

There's no doubt the Snapdragon 8 Elite is an impressive piece of silicon, and will be powering numerous flagship Android phones this year – head to our OnePlus 13 review to read about the first of them.

How slim is slim?

S25 Slim Geekbnech (US version)SD 8 Elite12GB RAM pic.twitter.com/X47mAIHSAnJanuary 9, 2025

As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to be slimmer than the other models in the range. Previous leaks have suggested we're looking at something between 6-7mm in thickness, front to back.

That's significantly thinner than the 7.6mm thickness of the Samsung Galaxy S24, though of course we don't know the dimensions of the standard Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, or the Galaxy S25 Ultra just yet.

Despite the thinness, the phone could well pack some high-end specs: we've heard that the phone could have a better rear camera setup than the standard Galaxy S25, while this benchmark leak hints at a very decent processor and RAM combination.

Samsung has confirmed its next Unpacked event will be happening on Wednesday, January 22, and the invite shows four phones – though there have been rumors that the Slim model will go on sale later than the others.