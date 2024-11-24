The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could come with a major camera upgrade

The S25 Slim camera may be "stronger" than the standard S25

There's still a lot of uncertainty around this model

The standard Galaxy S25 may not get any significant camera upgrades

As rumors around the Samsung Galaxy S25 have increased in number, we've started to hear reports of an additional 'Slim' model in the pipeline – and this particular handset could be set for a major camera boost, according to a new leak.

Well-known tipster @UniverseIce says the Galaxy S25 Slim (as we'll call it for now) is going to have a camera setup that's "stronger than S25". That should add to its appeal, beyond being thinner and lighter than a regular Samsung Galaxy flagship phone.

In the same leak there's a reference to the Vivo X200 Pro mini, which has apparently been something of an inspiration for Samsung. That 6.31-inch Vivo phone is fitted with a big triple-lens 50MP+50MP+50MP rear camera around the back.

As our Samsung Galaxy S24 review will tell you, that handset has a triple-lens 50MP+10MP+12MP with 3x optical zoom capabilities. Based on previous rumors, the Galaxy S25 isn't going to be much of an improvement in the camera department.

Camera specs

The difference between Samsung Galaxy Slim and iPhone Slim models is that Samsung wants to make the camera stronger, stronger than S25, and more similar to the idea of vivo X200 Pro mini, not just thin and light.November 23, 2024

This isn't the first time we've heard that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim would offer a top-tier camera: the camera on this upcoming phone has previously been described as being on an "ultra" level – possibly a reference to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review goes into detail in terms of the rear camera setup on that phone: a quad-lens 200MP+10MP+50MP+12MP with a 5x optical zoom feature. Perhaps the 2025 Slim model will offer something similar.

The tipster behind this latest leak compares Samsung's approach to Apple's with the iPhone 17 Slim (or iPhone 17 Air) – with the rumored iPhone model, the focus is said to be on the thinner form factor, rather than any significant spec upgrades.

There has been talk that the Galaxy S25 Slim is just the Galaxy S25 FE – the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE – with a different name. However, a major camera upgrade would make this a more powerful (and expensive) proposition.