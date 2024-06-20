Don’t expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 to bring game-changing camera upgrades

Samsung typically reserves its headline-grabbing camera upgrades for its flagship Galaxy Ultra models, and the company looks set to continue that approach with the Samsung Galaxy S25 line next year.

According to a report from GalaxyClub (via SamMobile), the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will get the same 50MP wide and 12MP selfie cameras as the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. There’s no word yet on the upcoming phones’ ultra-wide or telephoto lenses, but given that Samsung opted to give both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus identical camera hardware to their respective predecessors, there’s every chance that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will fall victim to the same fate.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, meanwhile, is widely tipped to sport a 200MP primary rear camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Those upgrades would mark significant telephoto and ultra-wide improvements over the already-impressive Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which makes the reported lack of upgrades for the standard models all the more disappointing.

Of course, Samsung’s standard Galaxy models have never been billed as the best camera phones, but we’d been hoping that the Galaxy S25 might offer some camera hardware upgrades over the Galaxy S24. The iPhone 15 inherited the 48MP wide lens of the iPhone 14 Pro, after all, so why can’t the Galaxy S25 inherit something from the Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Again, GalaxyClub’s report only refers to the Galaxy S25’s wide and front-facing cameras, so there’s still time for the rumor mill to spit out some more promising information related to the phone’s ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Indeed, the Galaxy S25 line isn’t expected to launch until January 2025 – much can (and surely will) change between now and then.

Soft(ware) power

The Samsung Galaxy S24 in Cobalt Violet (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

That said, we think it’s more likely that Samsung adorns the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus with some smart new camera software, as opposed to dramatically improved hardware.

Both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus launched with then-new AI photography features including Edit Suggestion, Generative Edit and Instant Slow-mo, and although these tools were eventually opened up to older-generation Galaxy models (see our Galaxy AI compatibility explainer for the details), Samsung may opt to give the Galaxy S25 line another suite of temporarily exclusive features.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other rumored specs for the Galaxy S24 include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset in all regions, a 4,000mAh battery and “significant” design changes (per a now-deleted X post from leaker @Tech_Reve), so it sounds like Samsung’s upcoming standard model could still rank among the best Samsung phones ever made, even if it might not bring dramatic camera improvements to the table.