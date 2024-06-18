The Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 both sound promisingly powerful

You can always count on the best Samsung phones to be powerful, but many of its upcoming devices could be even more powerful than you might have expected.

First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which might be less than a month away now, and so it has unsurprisingly started appearing in all sorts of places – including a Geekbench listing. This listing (spotted by MySmartPrice) shows a phone with 12GB of RAM, which is a hefty boost on the 8GB found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

That’s a spec we’d heard leaked before, but now we have proper evidence of it, so there’s a good chance the Galaxy Z Flip 6 really will have this much RAM.

The benchmark listing doesn’t mention the phone’s chipset by name, but it’s likely using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, since the current model uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

In any case, the scores here are impressive. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 achieves a multi-core result of 6,857 and a single-core score of 2,247. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has an average multi-core score of 4,912 and an average single-core result of 1,872. So the Z Flip 6’s results are a substantial improvement, and suggest this should be a powerful phone.

From lots of RAM to a powerful chipset

And this isn’t the only powerful Samsung phone that’s on the way, as early next year we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and according to the latest leak, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will “likely” be used in every Galaxy S25 model globally.

This is according to Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a decent track record for leaks, and they claim this is because Samsung has had a lower-than-expected yield of its upcoming Exynos 2500 chipset – which was previously expected to power at least some Samsung Galaxy S25 units.

Qualcomm will likely be the sole SoC supplier for the Samsung Galaxy S25 (vs. 40% for the S24), as the Exynos 2500 may not ship due to Samsung's lower-than-expected 3nm yield.In addition to the significant increase in supply share, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will see a price…June 17, 2024

This will likely be good news if accurate, as in general Snapdragon chipsets are more powerful than Exynos ones. And if nothing else it would mean you’ll get equal performance from your phone wherever you buy it, whereas in previous years some countries got better versions of Galaxy S models.

It’s not all good news though, as Kuo additionally claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 25-30% more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which could in turn lead to the phones being more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S24 line.

Still, this is an early leak so anything could happen by the time the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launches – likely in or around January.

For now, if you’re in the market for a new Samsung phone you should mark July 10 in your diary, as that’s when we’re rumored to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.