The Samsung Galaxy S25’s battery might not impress – or overly disappoint

Samsung seems reluctant to increase the battery capacity of its standard flagships above 4,000mAh. It reached that capacity with the Samsung Galaxy S20 before reducing it for the Galaxy S22 and S23, and then returning to 4,000mAh with the Samsung Galaxy S24 – and we might get that same 4,000mAh capacity with the Samsung Galaxy S25 too.

This is according to GalaxyClub (via GSMArena), which claims to have obtained information showing that the Galaxy S25’s rated battery capacity will be 3,881mAh, which should translate to a typical capacity (the latter being what companies tend to market their devices as having) of 4,000mAh.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 has a rated capacity of 3,880mAh, so that value is almost identical too.

As ever with leaks we’d take this with a pinch of salt, especially because the Samsung Galaxy S25 probably won’t land until at least January 2025, so this is early to be hearing about battery capacities.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Bigger than it could have been

Still, it’s a believable claim given that – as noted – Samsung seems reluctant to go above 4,000mAh. If anything, since Samsung decreased the capacity for some previous generations, there’s a risk the Galaxy S25 could have less than 4,000mAh.

So in that sense a 4,000mAh battery would be reasonably good news, especially as we were quite pleased with the battery in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, noting that with normal use it would last a full day with no issue.

But it would still in some ways be disappointing not to see improvements here, and a bigger battery would give Samsung fans one more reason to upgrade.

Hopefully if nothing else a new chipset and software optimizations will lead to better battery life in the Samsung Galaxy S25, but early leaks suggest the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (which is likely to power the phone in at least some regions) might be more power hungry than its predecessor, so that’s a bit of a worry.

We’ve still probably got many months until we’ll find out for sure, but in the meantime, Samsung has plenty of other devices on the way, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, both of which could land as soon as July 10.

