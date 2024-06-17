Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs point to big camera, battery, and power upgrades

Just a few days ago we saw a detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs leak, and now the same source is back with a near-complete specs list for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 – and this time the leaked specs look quite promising.

The leak comes courtesy of SmartPrix, and unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has hardly any listed changes compared to the Z Fold 5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to be getting some big upgrades to its chipset, main camera, and battery capacity over its predecessor.

The chipset is apparently a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is a generational leap on from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. This chipset is also found in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it’s what we’d expect this phone to have.

The Z Flip 6 is also listed as having a 50MP main camera, up from just 12MP on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and that’s a spec we’ve heard leaked before, so there’s a good chance it’s accurate.

Finally in terms of substantial upgrades, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 apparently has a 4,000mAh battery, up from 3,700mAh in the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This too has been leaked previously.

So all that together should make this quite a substantial upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is a good thing too, since previous leaks suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might cost more.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Not a complete upgrade

However, while these three key specs could be upgraded, the rest of the phone sounds much like its predecessor. According to SmartPrix the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2640 foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3.4-inch 720 x 748 cover screen.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s also listed as coming in 256GB and 512GB configurations, having a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP front-facing camera, 25W charging, and having dimensions of 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm when folded, 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm when unfolded, and weighing 187g.

That’s all more or less identical to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, albeit the Z Flip 6 would be 0.2mm thinner when folded.

The only other listed differences are the colors, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors apparently including Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, and Blue, which are shades we’ve heard leaked before.

So if this leak is accurate then the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be a reasonable improvement on its predecessor, but far from a complete overhaul. Still, it certainly sounds more promising than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which according to the same source could be more powerful than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and slightly slimmer and lighter, but otherwise basically identical.

We’d take all of this with a pinch of salt anyway, but we should know for sure soon, as leaks suggest that both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be announced on July 10.