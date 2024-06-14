A massive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak suggests the phone is a tiny upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could end up being one of the biggest smartphone disappointments of the year, as most leaks so far suggest it won’t be much of an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the latest leak makes that very clear.

SmartPrix has obtained an almost complete specs list for the phone. It’s not clear where the site got this from, but the images of the specs list look like official Samsung materials in how everything is laid out.

From this, we can see that very little is changing, with the main listed upgrade simply being a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also listed as being slightly lighter at 239g (rather than 253g), and slightly slimmer, at 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm when folded and 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm when unfolded, rather than the Z Fold 5’s 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4mm and 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1mm.

Similar or the same

But those are the only notable changes here. The main screen is listed as being the same size and roughly the same resolution, at 7.6 inches and 1,856 x 2,160, and the cover screen is said to be only 0.1 inches larger than the Z Fold 5’s, at 6.3 inches and 986 x 2,376. Both screens are also listed again as being Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 120Hz refresh rates.

The listed memory and storage is identical to last year, at 12GB of RAM along with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage, and the listed camera specs are the same too, including a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto (with 3x optical zoom) on the back.

There’s also the same 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera listed for the cover screen and the same 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera for the foldable display.

The listed battery capacity is the same too, at 4,400mAh, and courtesy of leaker @UniverseIce we have some images of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 dummy unit, which also show it to look very similar to the current model, albeit with a more angular shape and a possibly slightly smaller hinge.

Samsung Fold6 Dummy pic.twitter.com/fwtLyXyG3iJune 14, 2024

All that, and according to a recent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price leak, it could cost $100 more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

That could make this a hard sell in what’s an increasingly competitive segment of the smartphone market, and Samsung can only coast on its brand name for so long. But of course these are just leaks, so the actual phone might be better than this suggests, though this is largely in line with previous leaks.

Still, if nothing else the Z Fold 6 looks set to be lighter, slimmer, and more powerful than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Its cover screen is also rumored to be marginally wider, which should make it more comfortable to use, and it’s sure to be packed full of Galaxy AI features – along likely with a seven-year update promise.

So the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 probably won’t be a bad phone, far from it, it just might be almost the same phone as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. We should find out for sure soon, as leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could land on July 10, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Ring.