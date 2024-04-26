Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs predictions: all the key specs we expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be just months away, with leaks suggesting July 10 will be the day of its unveiling, and this looks set to be Samsung’s most tech-packed phone yet.

Therefore, this will probably be the company’s most expensive phone of the year – unless we get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra too; so hopefully you’ve been saving. But it should be worth the money, with two big screens, a powerful chipset, and up to 16GB of RAM possibly set to be included.

We don’t know anything for sure about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 yet, but leaks and rumors have revealed many of the likely specs, and we can take some educated guesses at most of the others. So you’ll find full predicted specs for the phone below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 predicted specs

The chart below contains all the key specs that we think are most likely for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This is mostly based on leaks, and where there’s conflicting information, we’ve either listed multiple possibilities or gone by the most believable or the claim we’ve heard most often. There are also a few educated guesses, based on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s specs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs (rumored) Foldable display: 7.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1812 x 2176+ Cover screen: 6.2-6.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 904 x 2316+ Operating system: Android 15 Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto Front camera: 10MP, 4MP RAM: 16GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery: 4,400mAh

So, as you can see, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will probably have a 7.6-inch 120Hz foldable AMOLED screen. Those are the same specs as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but the Z Fold 6 might at least have a brighter, 2,600-nit display. The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s foldable display might also be higher resolution than the 1812 x 2176 Galaxy Z Fold 5, though we’re not sure what the exact resolution would be.

As for the cover screen, there’s disagreement on what size that will be, with one source saying it will have a 6.2-inch cover screen like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, one saying the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s cover screen will be 6.4 inches, and one splitting the difference at 6.3 inches.

Larger or not though it might get some upgrades, with one source claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s cover screen could have anti-reflective tech, and another pointing to the use of Corning Gorilla Armor, which would make it more durable than its predecessor’s display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's cover display (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Based on past form, we’d also expect it to be an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of at least 904 x 2316 – though if it gets larger then the resolution might increase too.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s chipset will almost certainly be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – that’s the same as you’ll find in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra among many other phones, and is the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

So not only is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 the obvious choice, but it’s also something that numerous leaks have pointed to.

We’ve also heard from multiple sources that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might have up to 16GB of RAM. That’s up from 12GB in the Z Fold 5. So between that and the expected chipset upgrade, this could be a substantially more powerful phone.

However, leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s storage will be the same as the current model, meaning 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.

The cameras could be the weak link among the Z Fold 6’s specs, because most sources claim that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have the same cameras as the Z Fold 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's rear camera array (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

On the back, that would mean a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (with a 123-degree field of view), and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, that would mean a 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera, while the foldable screen would have a 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera.

That said, one source has said that instead the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could inherit one of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s cameras, while another has said that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might have an improved under display camera. So some improvements are possible, but with most sources pointing to no camera hardware changes, we suspect this is one area that won’t be upgraded.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might have a 4,600mAh battery according to one source. But others say the Z Fold 6 will instead have a 4,400mAh battery, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

We’ve heard the latter claim from multiple sources, so we’d say it’s more likely, and the same sources also claim it will charge at 25W, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Of course, any or all of this could be wrong, and we won’t know for sure until the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is unveiled, which will likely happen on July 10.