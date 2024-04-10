Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 predicted price: how much is this foldable flagship likely to cost?

There’s not much we can say for sure about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 yet, but one thing we can be almost certain of is that it will be an expensive phone.

After all, this line of handsets is typically Samsung’s most expensive each year, with 2023's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 costing even more than this year's uber-flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As for exactly how much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will cost though, that’s less clear. But between leaks and educated guesses, we do have some idea, and the good news is that there’s at least a chance it will be cheaper than the Z Fold 5. Below, we’ll look at the predicted pricing.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 likely to cost?

When predicting the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, a good starting point is to look at the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, since there’s a high chance Samsung will sell the upcoming phone for a similar price.

You can see the prices for the current model in the chart below, but in short if the prices are the same this year, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will start at $1,799.99 / £1,749 / AU$2,599.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price Storage US UK Australia 256GB $1,799.99 £1,749 AU$2,599 512GB $1,919.99 £1,849 AU$2,799 1TB $2,159.99 £2,049 AU$3,149

However, there are reasons to think the price might not be the same this year, as – at least in the UK and Australia – the Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 did, with that phone launching at $1,799 / £1,649 / AU$2,499. As such, it’s possible Samsung will raise the prices in some or all regions again this year.

On the other hand, the pricing in the US has held firm, and even the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 had the same US starting price as the Z Fold 5. So at least some regions might maintain the previous price. Though you could also see the US pricing being the same three years in a row, as a sign that a price rise is due by now.

Still, based on past form, we wouldn’t expect the price to rise more than around $100 / £100 / AU$150. So that might, at most, mean a starting price of around $1,899 / £1,849 / AU$2,749.

But there’s also a chance the price will drop. After all, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 actually launched for less than the Z Fold 2, so there’s some precedent for this. And as foldable phones become more mainstream, and Samsung perfects the form, it’s likely aspects of the production cost could drop.

We’ve also heard that Samsung might use a new, cheaper method of creating the bezels on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which could also lead to reduced production costs, and those savings might be passed on to buyers.

There's a chance the Z Fold 6 could be cheaper than the Fold 5 (Image credit: Future)

That’s speculation, and in any case we wouldn’t expect a drastic price cut – probably at most around $100 / £100 / AU$150. So in other words, the same amount as it could alternatively rise by.

Hopefully, we’ll have a clearer idea of pricing soon, as with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 reportedly launching in July, there’s a good chance prices will start leaking before long. But for now then, we predict that the lowest possible starting price would be around $1,699.99 / £1,649 / AU$2,449, and the highest, as noted, would be roughly $1,899 / £1,849 / AU$2,749, with a price in line with the Z Fold 5 at $1,799.99 / £1,749 / AU$2,599, perhaps being the most likely.

That, of course, is just the starting price though – the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is sold in three configurations with between 256GB and 1TB of storage, so it’s likely we’ll see similar this year. In which case, it’s possible that prices will exceed $2,000 / £2,000 / AU$3,000 for the top-tier model.

What about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE and Z Fold 6 Ultra?

There was only one Fold 5, but there could be three Fold 6's (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

This could be an unusual year for the Galaxy Z Fold, because for the first time there might be more than one phone in the line – with talk of both a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

Whether one, both, or neither of these will launch is uncertain, and if they do they might land later in the year than the standard Z Fold 6. But if there is a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, then it could cost substantially less than the standard model.

How much less? Well, one leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE could start at less than $800 (around £630 / AU$1,205). That, frankly, sounds unrealistically cheap, so we’d take this claim with a pinch of salt – and if it is true then it would likely mean the hardware and features are drastically cut down by comparison to the standard model. But true or not, an FE model is sure to cost less than the full fat Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Equally, if there’s a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, then that model is likely to cost even more than the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. How much more is uncertain, but this model – if it launches at all – is expected to arrive alongside the standard Z Fold 6, not instead of it; so you could always choose the relatively affordable base model.

