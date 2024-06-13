Bad news: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are tipped for price hikes

Foldable phones have always been among the most expensive smartphones, and if the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price rumors are anything to go by, they're only getting costlier.

SmartPrix and @OnLeaks have shared what the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will apparently cost in the US, and at all storage capacities, it’s $100 more than its predecessor. Specifically, the upcoming foldable will supposedly start at $1,099.99 for 256GB of storage, and is said to rise to $1,219.99 for 512GB.

Pricing for other regions isn't included in the new leak, but if the pair's US information is accurate, we’d guess that there might be a similar £100 price rise heading to UK versions of the phone, too, which could mean prices of £1,149 and £1,249 for 256GB and 512GB respectively.

Applying the same increases to Australia, we could see the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cost AU$1,799 for the 256GB version and AU1,999 for the 512GB version. Of course, these latter figures are just guesses, but if the upcoming phone's price is set to rise in the US, it will almost certainly increase elsewhere too.

Based on the specs included in this leak, you might not get much more for your money, either. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to have the same storage capacities as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the same 6.7-inch foldable display, and an identical weight of 187g.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors, meanwhile, are said to include Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, and Blue, which are shades we’ve heard before – and which, based on previous leaks, will probably be joined by Crafted Black, Peach, and White, if you buy the phone from Samsung’s online store.

Based on previous leaks, though, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely have a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP camera rather than a 12MP one, and possibly a bigger cover screen and battery. The latter would surely add to the phone's weight, mind, which contradicts this most recent weight leak.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

From Flip to Fold

SmartPrix and @OnLeaks have also leaked US prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Essentially, we’re seeing the same $100 increase there, with the 256GB model said to be $1,899.99, the 512GB one listed as $2,019.99, and the 1TB version apparently being $2,259.99.

Using the same back-of-the-envelope math as we did with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, we predict that the 256GB model might cost around £1,849 / AU$2,749, the 512GB one might be roughly £1,949 / AU$2,949, and the 1TB version could sell for £2,149 / AU$3,299. But, again, those are just guesses based on how US pricing often affects pricing in other regions.

The source additionally claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a 7.6-inch foldable screen like its predecessor, but that it will weigh marginally less at 239g (down from 253g), and will be sold in Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink.

As with the Z Flip 6, we’ve seen those Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 colors leaked before, and based on previous leaks, there might additionally be Crafted Black and White shades available from Samsung’s online store. As for the actual upgrades this year, the main one we’ve heard about in previous leaks is simply a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, so a $100 price rise could make the new foldable a tough sell.

Of course, we’d take these leaks with a pinch of salt, but they come from a reputable source. In any case, we should find out the official pricing and specs soon, as most signs point to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 landing in July – possibly on July 10.