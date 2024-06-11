We’re now almost certain of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is fast approaching, with July 10 rumored to be the big day, but you won’t have to wait until then to decide what color you want either phone in, as thanks to new leaks we have a good idea of what to expect.

According to reliable tipster Evan Blass posting on X, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available in Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Yellow shades, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be sold in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow.

All of those options should be widely available, but Blass adds that both models will be offered in some additional shades if bought from Samsung’s online store. He says both phones will be available in White and Crafted Black from Samsung, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will also be sold in Peach.

Blass has a superb track record for leaks, so we’d expect this information to be accurate, especially so close to the likely launch of these phones, and all of these Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 colors and Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors have previously been mentioned by tipster Ross Young, who also has a good track record.

Very likely but not confirmed

So between the two of them, we’re quite confident that these are the colors Samsung’s two upcoming foldable phones will be sold in. Of course, nothing is certain until they’re actually unveiled, but we’d be surprised is the selection of shades differed much from this.

We should find out soon in any case, and colors aside, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be worth the wait. Other leaks point to these phones having a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and they might also have larger cover screens.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could have a new 50MP main camera too (up from 12MP on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5). So while these two upcoming phones don’t sound like complete overhauls of Samsung’s foldable formula, they may still rank among the best foldable phones of the year.

