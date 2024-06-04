Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 dummy unit photos suggest there's still too much crease

One of the ongoing issues with foldable phones is that they have visible creases where the screen folds, and based on the latest leak the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might not solve that problem.

Leaked photos of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 dummy unit have been shared on X by @ta__tech (via Phone Arena), who apparently found them on a South Korean forum, and the crease is very visible. Whether it has even been shrunk is unclear, but it’s definitely still present.

Of course, this being a dummy unit it might not fully represent the finished phone, particularly when it comes to details like the presence or absence of a crease, so there's no guarantee this is reflective of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's crease.

Found in a Korean Forum, apparently this is the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The squared edges make a word of difference and the slightly shorter but wider inner screen makes it look different to Fold 5. pic.twitter.com/v8LPICeRRnMay 29, 2024

In any case, the possible crease is the bad news, but there are some good things suggested in these images too, with this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 dummy unit having a barely visible hinge, so that when it’s folded you could almost mistake this for a non-foldable phone.

The cover screen is also wider here than on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which makes it look more like a conventional smartphone screen, and should make it more pleasant to interact with.

In making the cover screen wider, Samsung has also made the large foldable screen wider and shorter (when held in portrait orientation), and the corners of the phone are less curvy, giving the device a more angular, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra-like look. Those last two points aren’t necessarily good or bad, so much as just changes.

Apparently a Fold 6 Dummy Unit. Found on Korean Forum. I don't know how accurate is this. pic.twitter.com/GZzQE6ToYcMay 27, 2024

Images of unestablished authenticity

In any case, we’d take these photos with a pinch of salt, but aside from the visible crease they line up with leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders – and dummy units tend to be accurate (assuming that they're genuine), as they’re used by accessory makers to design cases before a phone launches.

On the other hand, @ta__tech doesn’t have a history of leaks, and they say they don’t know how accurate this information is.

So there’s still some hope that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 won’t have much of a crease, but we wouldn’t count on it. The phone is rumored to be landing on July 10, so we might find out for sure then. We’re also likely to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and other devices at the Z Fold 6’s launch, so it’s set to be a packed event.