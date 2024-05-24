Mysterious Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Z Flip 6 Slim models could be on the way

For a while now we’ve heard whispers of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, but now yet another model has been leaked, possibly dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.

This was initially mentioned by Ross Young (a leaker with a good track record), who claimed on X that this Z Fold 6 Slim might have a bigger screen than the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and that – as the name suggests – it would probably be thinner.

Apparently it won’t have a digitizer – the layer of plastic or glass in the screen that supports stylus inputs – meaning it won’t support the S Pen, but that’s how Samsung will be able to slim it down, according to Young.

Hearing about a Samsung Fold 6 Slim, Q4'24, bigger display than the Fold 6. Price probably similar to the Fold 6. No pen input.May 23, 2024

Interestingly, the price will supposedly be similar to that of the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Young adds that this Slim model will probably ship in early 2025, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25. That would be well after the standard Z Fold 6 will probably land, as we’re expecting that in July, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Young also says there’s a chance that this is the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, and that its eventual name is unconfirmed. Though if it is the Ultra, we’d expect a higher price than the base Z Fold 6.

In any case, this isn’t the only talk of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. Galaxy Club (via SamMobile) has claimed that they’ve seen evidence of both a ‘Q6 Slim’ and a ‘B6 Slim’. Based on Samsung’s typical naming schemes the former would probably be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, and the latter would likely be a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim.

One phone, many names

Oddly, they’ve also seen mention of a ‘Q6 Slim Pro’, which might therefore launch as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Pro. Could Samsung really have all these devices on the way? Well, probably not. Galaxy Club speculates that the Z Fold 6 Slim, the Z Fold 6 Slim Pro, and the Z Fold 6 Ultra are all the same device, and that Samsung simply hasn’t settled on the final name yet.

So whether Ultra, Slim, Pro, or Slim Pro, there may well be an additional Z Fold 6 model to choose from – one that’s thinner and possibly bigger than the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. That said, aside from a reported wait until 2025 for it, we’ve also previously heard that the Z Fold 6 Ultra might be exclusive to South Korea, so you may not be able to buy it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim is more mysterious, because this is the first we’ve heard of any additional Z Flip 6 models. A previous leak did point to a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, but that would likely be positioned as a cheaper model than this.

But very little is known about this Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim, and there’s every chance this one could also be exclusive to South Korea. Hopefully, we’ll find out more soon.