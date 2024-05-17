A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 benchmark shows its likely chipset and RAM

If we had to guess the chipset and RAM used by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 we’d have said a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and at least 12GB respectively. After all, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and also has 12GB of RAM. Now though, we can do more than guess.

SamMobile has spotted a Geekbench listing for what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and this mentions exactly those specs, along with Android 14 (which was also expected).

The phone achieves a 1,964 single-core score and 6,619 for multi-core. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 currently has an average of 1,943 and 5,123 for single and multi-core respectively. So unsurprisingly the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a much higher multi-core result, though its single-core score is only slightly higher.

Still, that should make the upcoming phone significantly more powerful overall, as you’d expect.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Exactly as expected

And while we’d take this benchmark listing with a pinch of salt, it’s very likely accurate as far as the specs go, given that they line up with what we expected anyway.

It’s not impossible that Samsung will use an in-house Exynos chipset in at least some regions, but typically the company sticks to Snapdragon for the Z Fold line, so that’s unlikely.

It’s also entirely possible that the top model could have more than 12GB of RAM, as we’ve heard mention of a 16GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 possibly being planned. But the base RAM level will likely be 12GB, and unless the phone launches later than expected, it’s sure to run Android 14.

Speaking of the launch, that’s rumored to be happening on July 10, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 likely to land alongside it. So we should soon know exactly what specs the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has to offer.