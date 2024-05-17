The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could have a tougher screen and a smaller crease
With bigger changes planned for the Z Flip 7
So far, most rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a 6.7-inch screen, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. You might therefore assume that there won’t be much in the way of display improvements for the upcoming foldable phone, but the latest report suggests there could be two big upgrades.
According to The Elec (via Android Authority), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will use thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG) on its foldable screen, rising from the 30 microns of the Z Flip 5 to 50 microns.
One obvious advantage of this change is that the screen should be tougher, which is always desirable, especially on inherently vulnerable foldable screens. But on top of that, this move to thicker glass will apparently also reduce the crease.
That, if anything, is an even bigger deal, since the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a visible and potentially distracting crease.
A new hinge for the Z Flip 7
The same source suggests that even more changes are planned for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, with this phone possibly set to have a new hinge, which would also allow for even thicker glass and a new “UTG structure” to make the crease even smaller.
While we would still take both rumors with a pinch of salt, the talk of a smaller crease for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 aligns with some previous reports. That said, we've also heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might have a new hinge, which might not be the case if that second rumor is to be believed, with that new hinge instead going to the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
In any case, it’s extremely early for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaks, so we’d remain skeptical of any details about that phone for now.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, though, should be launching fairly soon, with a July 10 announcement rumored, so hopefully we’ll find out all about its display, its hinge, and everything else, in just under two months' time.
