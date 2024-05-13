Every Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 model could use a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 after all

One of the more disappointing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumors we'd heard recently concerned the new phone's chipset. Specifically, while some versions of the upcoming foldable were rumored to use a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, other Z Flip 6 models were tipped be stuck with an Exynos 2400 chipset.

The Exynos is a slightly less powerful option, and we’ve seen Samsung pull the same chipset-splitting tactic with the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, but typically the company’s foldables don’t have a chipset split, so this was disappointing – and surprising – news.

Now, though, we’re hearing that every Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 after all. This is according to leaker @kro_roe, posting on X (via NotebookCheck), and they’re actually one of the sources who originally claimed there would be a chipset split.

So, now that fewer sources are talking about Exynos, it seems likely that only Snapdragon will be used. Given that Samsung usually only puts a Snapdragon chipset in Z Flip models, that would certainly make sense.

That's great news! I'm glad to hear that the Flip 6 comes equipped with Snapdragon across the board, avoiding any critical issues seen in the Exynos 2400.May 12, 2024

Reaching an agreement

So, why their change of mind? Well, a slightly earlier post from @kro_roe suggests that there was disagreement at Samsung over which chipset to use, which might have led to both being included, but seemingly the decision has now been made to just use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

We would still take this latest claim with a pinch of salt, especially as the source doesn’t have much of a track record yet, and given that leaker @negativeonehero also claimed back in April that an Exynos chipset would be used in some models. But given that most sources now point to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset across the board, we'd think that's the most likely choice for the phone.

That’s great news, as an Exynos chipset could have been the weak link in what’s otherwise shaping up to be a superb smartphone. Other leaks point to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 having a larger cover screen than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, along with more RAM (at up to 12GB), and a new 50MP camera.

Of course, we don’t know anything for sure about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 yet, but we should learn all about it at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which will reportedly happen on July 10.