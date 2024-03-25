Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leaks hint at some big upgrades for the foldables

Samsung's 2024 foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, are expected to launch around July time – and some fresh leaks have revealed more about the upgrades that could be coming along with the new hardware.

As per tipster @kro_roe (via SamMobile), the Z Fold 6 is going to roll into view with improved anti-reflective screen tech on the outer display – possibly borrowed from the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Gorilla Glass Armor protection.

The leak also points to a maximum of 16GB of RAM for the book-style foldable – up from 12GB on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 2023 edition offered the same storage choices.

As for whether or not the phone will come with a built-in S Pen slot, that's apparently still to be decided. This wasn't the case last time, as our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review will tell you, but we've seen rumors that a slot would be included this year.

On the flip side

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

On to the Z Flip 6, and once again we're indebted to @kro_roe and SamMobile for the information: the flip foldable is said to be getting as much as 12GB of RAM this time around, depending on the region, up from 8GB in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Storage options are listed as 256GB and 512GB, matching the 2023 model, and we're apparently going to get longer battery life. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, we found the phone lasted for around 5.5 hours of on-screen time.

According to the tipster, some versions of this foldable will have an Exynos processor inside for the first time, while the cover screen is set to get an upgrade to a 120Hz refresh rate, matching the internal display with that particular spec.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've already seen plenty of leaks and rumors around these two handsets, including predictions that they'll launch at an Unpacked event in July – most probably alongside a bunch of other Samsung gadgets, including the Samsung Galaxy Ring.