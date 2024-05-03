The Samsung Galaxy S22, Z Flip 4, and many other phones now have Galaxy AI

We’ve known for a while that Samsung’s AI features would probably come to the Samsung Galaxy S22 and some other older phones, and now that’s happening, with the company’s One UI 6.1 update reportedly rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S21 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

So far, these updates – spotted by SamMobile – are only rolling out in South Korea, but it’s likely that other regions will get them soon too. To check for and download the update, just head to Settings > Software update > Download and install, though it’s likely that you’ll get a notification when it’s available anyway.

As for what this update adds, that depends a bit on which phone you’re using. According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are getting the same AI features as you’ll find on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

This includes AI-generated wallpapers, Browsing Assist, Chat Assist, Circle to Search, Edit Suggestion, Generative Edit, Interpreter Mode, Live Translate, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist.

Only Circle to Search

As for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, these older devices only get Circle to Search.

This limitation is presumably because, at least in part, these older Galaxy devices lack the power to smoothly incorporate more demanding AI tools, but it may also be that Samsung simply wants to reserve its latest features for newer phones.

You can read all about these new AI tools in our detailed guide covering everything you need to know about Galaxy AI, while our Galaxy AI compatibility guide (which we'll be updating with this new information) contains a device-by-device breakdown of which features are available on which devices.

But suffice to say, this is a huge update – at least for the devices getting Samsung’s complete suite of AI features. We suspect that these are probably the last already available phones to be granted Galaxy AI compatibility, but given that we initially thought these features would be reserved for Samsung's latest handsets, we're pleasantly surprised by the scale of the rollout.