The Motorola Razr Plus could beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in 3 key ways, according to new benchmarks

Newly uncovered Geekbench benchmarks suggest the rumored Motorola Razr Plus could best the Galaxy Z Flip 7 specs-wise

The new Razr Plus could sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB of RAM

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 in turn may only get 12GB of RAM, and either the Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 hasn’t even been confirmed by Samsung yet, but it already seems like a powerful rival is on the way in the form of the rumored 2025 Motorola Razr Plus.

According to newly uncovered Geekbench benchmark reports, this year’s rumored Motorola Razr Plus model comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the Adreno 830 GPU, and an impressive 16GB of RAM.

The Geekbench report – spotted by Xpertpick – also suggests the phone will run an Android 15-based operating system, most likely a version of Motorola’s Hello UI Android wrapper.

Those specs – while still unconfirmed – could give the also unannounced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 a run for its money. As we previously reported, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could come with either a Snapdragon 8 Elite or Samsung’s own Exynos 2500 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is our pick for the best flip phone currently available (Image credit: Samsung)

The Snapdragon 8 Elite would be a safe bet to match or exceed the same chipset found in the Razr Plus – it’s typical for Samsung phones to come with special “for Galaxy” versions of Qualcomm chipsets.

However, a Galaxy Z Flip 7 equipped with the Exynos 2500 chipset wouldn’t have such a certain edge over the Razr Plus – issues with Samsung’s Exynos chipset platform are well documented, and have prevented the tech giant from fitting its flagship phones with its own chipsets for the past few years.

That’s not to mention that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch with 12GB of RAM to the Razr Plus’ rumored 16GB – that difference could give the Razr Plus an edge for multitasking and on-device AI processing.

Additionally, the current gen Motorola Razr Plus starts at $1,000 / £1,000 / AU$1,700, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,099 / £1,049 / AU$1,799. Assuming neither phone sees a price hike with their next iteration, that’ll be another win for the Razr Plus.

As PhoneArena notes, Motorola is expected to release the new Razr lineup, which will launch as the Razr 60 lineup outside of the US, on April 24 – so we don’t have too long to wait to find out the actual specs of this new foldable.

Until then, the above is effectively entirely based on rumors – still, it’s always nice to hear of phone makers challenging Samsung in the foldable space. Let us know if you’re looking forward to either of these phones in the comments below.