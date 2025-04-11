Google's new Android update will give your devices a battery boost – plus a helpful new feature for Google Wallet

A new Google Play services v25.13 update is rolling out now

It means phones and watches should get better battery life

Google Wallet passes can also now have nicknames

Google is pushing out new Android updates in the form of Google Play services v25.13 – responsible for some of the behind-the-scenes tech on Android devices – and there are battery life improvements here, as well as a new feature for Google Wallet.

As spotted by Android Central, the release notes for Google Play services v25.13 include "updates to system management services that improve battery life and device connectivity" across smartphones, smartwatches, Android TV, Google TV, Android Auto, and ChromeOS.

The Google Wallet update, meanwhile, lets you add a nickname to your passes inside the app: so if you've added a pass for something that has a rather lengthy or confusing name by default, you're able to change it to something shorter and more memorable.

One final update to mention comes through an update to the Google Play Store app, which extends the 'ask a question' feature to include video answers – a little bit of extra assistance if you've got queries about apps you're potentially installing.

No action needed

The Pixel Watch 3 is one of the devices in line for an update (Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

Google doesn't quantify exactly how much extra battery life you'll see on gadgets like the Google Pixel 9 or the Google Pixel Watch 3, but any improvements will be welcome. No doubt the boost users will see is going to vary between devices.

These background updates have been separated from major releases like Android 15 in recent years so that Google is able to push out bug fixes and security patches more quickly. A lot of the Google Play services and Google Play Store updates focus on the connections between third-party apps and Android as a whole.

You don't actually have to do anything to get this update: it should arrive automatically. You can check manually on your phone if you want to, by choosing Apps from Android Settings, then tapping Google Play services and App details.

It shouldn't be too long before we get the next big update, Android 16, for smartphones. We know Google wants to get it out well before the Pixel 10 phones appear (in August, probably), and the rumors are pointing towards early June for a launch date.