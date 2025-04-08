Actively exploited vulnerabilities patched on Android in latest security update

News
By published

Google fixed more than 60 flaws

Android reboot interface
(Image credit: Shutterstock / tomeqs)
  • Google's new advisory details 62 vulnerabilities
  • Some of them are deemed critical, and for some no user interaction is required
  • At least two flaws were being actively abused in the wild

Google released a new update for Android, which addresses more than 60 vulnerabilities. Among them are two that are being actively exploited in the wild, and a few with a critical severity rating.

In a security advisory published on the Android blog, Google said that there are indications that two flaws “may be under limited, targeted exploitation”.

The vulnerabilities are tracked as CVE-2024-53150 and CVE-2024-53197 and are now patched. According to Amnesty International, the latter was used late last year to break into a Serbian youth activist’s Android phone, after being chained with two additional flaws.

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

Targeting protestors

In Serbia, protests against the government have been raging for months, after an eave on a railway station collapsed, killing 16 people. The country’s students, leading the protests, demanded the release of all documents related to the renovation of the Novi Sad railway station. They believe that making these documents public will shed light on any corruption or negligence involved in the project. ​

In total, Google fixed 62 flaws. While there is no evidence that the rest are being abused in the wild, there are still a few dangerous ones that warrant fast patching.

“The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could lead to remote escalation of privilege with no additional execution privileges needed,” Google warned.

“User interaction is not needed for exploitation. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device, assuming the platform and service mitigations are turned off for development purposes or if successfully bypassed.”

In total, there are three flaws that were labeled as critical: CVE-2025-22429, CVE-2025-26416, and CVE-2025-22423.

Via The Hacker News

You might also like

TOPICS
Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about security
Oracle

Oracle quietly confirms public cloud data breach, customer data stolen
Ransomware

Port of Seattle ransomware breach exposes data on around 90,000 people
Garmin marathon series logo

Garmin is getting into events, starting with marathons in Ohio and Arizona
See more latest
Most Popular
Garmin marathon series logo
Garmin is getting into events, starting with marathons in Ohio and Arizona
an image of the Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo will continue to support the original Switch following the Switch 2 launch, but don't bet on a price drop just yet
Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 lifestyle
Fujifilm unveils chic Instax Mini 41 and it fixes two of my biggest problems with instant cameras
Two Amazon Project Kuiper satellite terminals next to a rocket launching
What is Amazon's Project Kuiper? The Starlink rival explained ahead of tomorrow's big lift-off
Oracle
Oracle quietly confirms public cloud data breach, customer data stolen
Google Gemini AI
We've tried Google Pixel 9's new Gemini Astra upgrade, and users are in for a real treat
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra home screen with clock and weather
You might be waiting until June to get One UI 7 on your Samsung Galaxy device
Denon AH-C840NCW true wireless earbuds in white, in their charging case on a green fabric and wooden surface
Denon's AirPods-like new earbuds range beats Apple with next-gen Bluetooth audio and a tempting low price
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be the second-priciest S25 model, if this leak is accurate
iPhone 15
iPhone panic-buying hits Apple Stores, but tariff impacts may not be as bad as feared