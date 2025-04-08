Actively exploited vulnerabilities patched on Android in latest security update

Google's new advisory details 62 vulnerabilities

Some of them are deemed critical, and for some no user interaction is required

At least two flaws were being actively abused in the wild

Google released a new update for Android, which addresses more than 60 vulnerabilities. Among them are two that are being actively exploited in the wild, and a few with a critical severity rating.

In a security advisory published on the Android blog, Google said that there are indications that two flaws “may be under limited, targeted exploitation”.

The vulnerabilities are tracked as CVE-2024-53150 and CVE-2024-53197 and are now patched. According to Amnesty International, the latter was used late last year to break into a Serbian youth activist’s Android phone, after being chained with two additional flaws.

Targeting protestors

In Serbia, protests against the government have been raging for months, after an eave on a railway station collapsed, killing 16 people. The country’s students, leading the protests, demanded the release of all documents related to the renovation of the Novi Sad railway station. They believe that making these documents public will shed light on any corruption or negligence involved in the project. ​

In total, Google fixed 62 flaws. While there is no evidence that the rest are being abused in the wild, there are still a few dangerous ones that warrant fast patching.

“The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could lead to remote escalation of privilege with no additional execution privileges needed,” Google warned.

“User interaction is not needed for exploitation. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device, assuming the platform and service mitigations are turned off for development purposes or if successfully bypassed.”

In total, there are three flaws that were labeled as critical: CVE-2025-22429, CVE-2025-26416, and CVE-2025-22423.

