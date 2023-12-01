Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design – expect fresh colors and titanium sides

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may be due to launch as early as January 2024, we’ve not heard much in the way of radical design rumors.

On the whole, the largest phone of what’s expected to be the Galaxy S24 family is expected to look a lot like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which in turn looked a lot like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It was the latter phone that gave the Ultra phones a bit of a design overhaul over previous models by adopting embedded rear cameras and a slot for storing the S Pen.

Arguably, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was a triumph in design, aping the blockier look of the now defunct Galaxy Note Ultra line, while still feeling like a Galaxy S-line phone in terms of finish and camera capabilities. So it’s no surprise that Samsung is expected to stick with this design with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @UniverseIce) (Image credit: @UniverseIce) (Image credit: @UniverseIce)

As such, we can expect to see the Galaxy S24 Ultra sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, measure around 78.1 x 163.4 x 8.9mm, and weigh some 234g. Rumors suggest the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have “one of the narrowest bezels seen on any smartphone,” which would be impressive as those on the S23 Ultra are pretty slim – perhaps we could see a screen that takes up even more of the phone's front.

The same rumor source suggests the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be a little bit slimmer and shorter than its predecessor, measuring in at 162.3 x 79 x 8.7mm and 233 grams, but we’re taking that with a small dose of skepticism.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Titanium sides

One notable change could be the use of titanium sides, which could make the Galaxy S24 Ultra lighter and more durable than the S23 Ultra. We’ve seen the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max use titanium sides, so there’s a precedent set for Samsung to follow.

Multiple rumors have made this metal-centric claim, so we’d be reasonably confident that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will use titanium. After all, it would be one way to evolve the phone’s design without radically changing its aesthetics.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: New colors

Speaking of which, there could be a minor shake-up in the Galaxy S24 Ultra color options. Its predecessor sported Sky Blue, graphite, lime, and a red option, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been tipped to come in black, gray, violet, and yellow shades .

Serial phones tech tipster Ross Young added that there might also be orange, light blue, and light green options offered as Samsung online store exclusives. If such rumors come to fruition, there should be a solid range of color options for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

All in all, it would appear that Samsung may be taking an iterative approach with the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s design. That’s not a bad thing as the design language established by the Galaxy S22 Ultra is rather good and worth following.

Small changes like the addition of titanium sides may be enough to keep the Galaxy S24 Ultra feeling fresh in the face of the competition one can find out our roundup of the best phones and best Android phones.