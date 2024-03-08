Start saving – the Samsung Galaxy Ring now has a rumored on-sale date

Details about the Samsung Galaxy Ring continue to slowly drip out, and a new report backs up what we've previously heard about a full launch date, as well as suggesting when we might actually be able to go and buy this wearable.

This report comes from The Elec (via @Tech_Reve), and says that mass production of the smart ring will begin in May. A full unveiling is then scheduled for July (most likely at another Unpacked event), before the device goes on sale sometime in August.

We've already seen rumors that July would be the month that the Galaxy Ring would be launched fully. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 were introduced at an Unpacked event in July 2023, and the thinking is that the same will happen this year – with a new smart ring and new smartwatches on show, too.

As far as we can tell though, this is the first time someone has mentioned the Galaxy Ring going on sale in August. It was teased back in January, and we got some hands-on time with a prototype at the MWC 2024 expo at the end of February.

Sizes and features

We got our first look at the Galaxy Ring in January (Image credit: Samsung)

We're relying on the magic of Google Translate here, but The Elec's sources say that 400,000 units of the Galaxy Ring are being produced for starters, and that production will be adjusted depending on the market response.

There will be up to nine sizes of the smart ring apparently, which backs up what we've already heard, and it's said to focus on "wellness" rather than offering any kind of medical device functionality like blood pressure readings – though that might come later.

Battery life is going to be up to nine days, according to a Samsung exec, and Samsung has already told us that it will be available to buy at some point this year. Pricing will be crucial to the success of the wearable, and as yet we haven't heard anything on that.

Samsung's new device has reinvigorated interest in the product category, and there are now other smart rings on the way to take on the likes of Oura. The big unknown is whether or not Apple will launch a smart ring too, as has been rumored.