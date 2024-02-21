Is Apple planning to launch a smart ring this year? We’re not so sure

Apple has just launched an entirely new product with its Vision Pro headset, but a new report claims the company could be about to do it again with an entirely different device – a smart ring. However, despite how intriguing that might sound, we have plenty of doubts.

According to a report from Korean outlet ETNews (machine translated version), Apple is on the brink of launching a new smart ring to compete with the likes of Oura and Samsung’s own upcoming device. That could see Apple gaining a relatively early entry into a market that is still developing, potentially giving it a chance to score another hit product.

ETNews quoted an “industry insider” who claimed that Apple’s smart ring is almost upon us: “Apple has consistently released smart ring-related patents for several years, so advanced development for commercialization appears to be imminent.”

It’s true that Apple has been firing off smart ring patents left, right and center. Those patents have covered ideas like connecting to other Apple devices using the ring and embedding a touchscreen for quick controls. That seems to give the impression that something major is afoot.

Reasons for doubt

(Image credit: Future)

That might all appear to be pretty convincing. But does it mean that the ring is any closer to being ready than it was, say, a year ago? We’re not so sure.

For one thing, filing patents does not necessarily indicate that a product is about to launch. Apple has been applying for smart ring patents for years, and rumors that the device was in development have been circling since at least 2007. In fact, a patent is no guarantee that a product will ever get released at all – Apple could simply be exploring ideas and eventually decide not to go ahead with the project.

As well as that, Apple has been going hell-for-leather on the Vision Pro in recent years. In 2023, a reputable leaker claimed that the company pulled employees away from multiple different areas of the business in order to focus on the headset (that’s one reason why last year’s software releases were so pared back). It’s hard to imagine that a smart ring could be anywhere near ready when the behemoth that is the Vision Pro has been sucking up all of Apple’s resources.

Still, that doesn’t mean we can totally rule out Apple gearing up its work on a smart ring, and you never know, we might see it sooner than expected. Just don’t bet the bank on it happening this year.