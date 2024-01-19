Want an Apple Vision Pro and you're not in the US? Trust me, you'll want to wait
This truly is a US-only launch
Apple's been clear since the start that its Vision Pro mixed reality headset is launching in the US first and there are still no details about an international launch. Now, with Vision Pro preorders live, people are wondering if they can order in the US and then bring the spatial computing platform to their home in, say the UK. The short answer is yes but there are significant caveats.
For those unfamiliar with Apple's newest wearable, Apple Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset that can provide a full-immersion VR experience, as well as an augmented reality one.
Vision Pro ships on February 2 when there should be thousands of platform-ready apps, as well as some written specifically to take advantage of its cutting-edge features.
The good news is that Vision Pro is a travel-friendly device. It has that battery pack, after all, and Apple is selling a $200 carrying case. In addition, there's a Travel Mode setting that will counter the motion of the airplane.
I'm not certain what would happen if you wore the headset on an airplane without the mode enabled, but while in flight, everything that works (or plays) at home in your Vision Pro, should work.
Limitations abound
If all of that sounds good to you and you live outside the US, there are some things you need to consider.
Ordering from outside the US, or even as someone who is visiting the US or VPN-ing into the US Apple Vision Pro pre-order site, may find it impossible to get hold of a headset.
Your Apple ID region must be US-based and all the app purchases you made must be through that ID.
If you wear glasses and need the $149 Zeiss inserts, you can't present an eyeglass prescription from outside the US, and Zeiss won't ship lens inserts to international customers.
Even if you do manage to come to the US, buy Apple Vision Pro, and bring it back to another country, there are no guarantees that the content you downloaded in the US will work anywhere else (there are often region restrictions based on content licensing). The same goes for the music and Apple TV-based content you buy through the headset. If it's region-set to US, it won't work
Finally, if you just paid $3,4999 for Vision Pro, you'll want the best Apple Care available. Unfortunately, Apple Support for the Vision Pro is not available outside the US.
Put simply, it's probably best to wait to buy Vision Pro until it's officially on sale outside the US.
