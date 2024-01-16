Disney Plus joins forces with Apple to beam 3D movies into your home using Vision Pro

Get ready to watch Disney Plus movies in 3D on your Apple Vision Pro.

Apple and Disney are joining forces to bring Disney Plus to the former's highly-anticipated Apple Vision Pro – and you'll be able to watch movies in 3D.

In a Disney press release, the entertainment behemoth confirmed Disney Plus will be supported on Apple's visionary (pun not intended) new headset from February 2. From that date, select movies on one of the world's best streaming services will also be available to stream – using the Vision Pro headgear – in 3D too, making this the first time you'll be able to beam films in 3D, in the comfort of your own home.

You'll be able to watch select Disney Plus movies in 3D using the Vision Pro. (Image credit: Walt Disney Company/Apple Inc.)

In a statement released alongside the announcement, Disney CEO Bob Iger said: "At Disney, we’re constantly searching for new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire by combining exceptional creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences.

"Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that will bring our fans closer to the characters and stories they love while immersing them more deeply in all that Disney has to offer. We’re proud to once again be partnering with Apple to bring extraordinary new Disney experiences to people around the world."

Which Disney Plus movies can I watch in 3D using the Apple Vision Pro?

Avatar: The Way of Water will be available to stream in 3D using the Vision Pro. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Disney hasn't specified how many films will be available to watch in 3D, but has claimed viewers "will be able to watch dozens of popular movies" using the Vision Pro. We do know, however, that some of the best Disney Plus movies will offer 3D support, including Avatar: The Way of Water, the hugely popular Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Pixar's Elemental, and Encanto. Disney Plus subscribers won't be charged extra to stream any of the above in 3D, either.

In total, Apple Vision Pro will support 150 movies in 3D, many of which are available to rent or buy using the Apple TV app. Alongside the aforementioned Disney-owned flicks, an Apple press blast confirms The Super Mario. Bros Movie, Dune, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will also be part of the launch day line-up.

Given the fleeting popularity of 3D movies in theaters, it seems strange for Apple and Disney to push the technology's use as a Vision Pro perk. Of course, it won't be mandatory for Vision Pro users to stream movies like Avengers: Endgame in 3D (you'll still be able to watch it in 2D), so it'll be fascinating to see whether the feature proves to be successful in the long term.

3D movies may be the headline feature for Disney Plus on Apple Vision Pro, but it isn't the only one Disney and Apple are peddling. From launch, Disney Plus users will be able to stream thousands of titles, including the best Disney Plus shows and any new Disney Plus movies, using the headset.

Not only that, but viewers can also make use of four different Disney Plus environments – virtual spaces that add animations and sounds to make Disney Plus "feel alive", per the press release, and that'll include Easter eggs for fans to look out for as they use the Disney Plus app. The four environments are inspired by Hollywood's historic El Capitan Theater, Monsters Inc.'s Scare Floor, Marvel's Avengers Tower, and Luke Skywalker's landspeeder cockpit from Star Wars.

Disney Plus' integration with Apple Vision Pro comes hot on the heels of other streaming-focused announcements regarding the tech giant's new headset. Yesterday (January 15), a report from Mac Rumors suggested Max would also be supported on the Vision Pro.

Businesswire.com has since confirmed HBO Max's successor will be available to use on the headgear alongside other streamers, including Apple TV Plus (I know, I'm shocked, too), Prime Video, Paramount Plus, and Peacock. Disney's press release revealed Hulu's fanbase can use the Vision Pro on Disney's sister streamer, too.

