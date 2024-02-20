The Samsung Galaxy Ring could launch in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Last month we got confirmation from Samsung that the Samsung Galaxy Ring was real and on the way, but there's still a lot we don't know about it, including its launch date. Now a new report suggests we can expect to see a full unveiling in July.

The report comes from ET News (via Android Authority), which says July is the month when Samsung is planning another Unpacked launch event, and that the Galaxy Ring is going to be one of the devices that gets shown off.

The wearable will apparently be able to measure blood flow (for stats such as heart rate), and come with electrocardiogram functions too – the tech that's useful for detecting various cardiovascular issues, including atrial fibrillation.

One other tidbit from the report is that there are apparently going to be around eight different sizes of the Galaxy Ring to choose from. That backs up what we'd previously heard from someone who says they've seen the smart ring in person.

A gadget bonanza

Considering what we saw at the July 2023 Unpacked event, it's reasonable to assume that this year's event will also see the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and quite probably the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 as well.

That would be quite a busy show then – and those are all important devices for Samsung, as is the new Galaxy Ring. If you're planning to watch the event this year, you might want to set aside an hour or two, if Samsung gives all of these gadgets a proper introduction.

Samsung Head of Customer Experience Patrick Chomet had previously told us that the Galaxy Ring would be out at some point this year, and there have been other signs that the wearable would be breaking cover in the not-too-distant future.

The Galaxy Ring will be launching into a market that isn't hugely congested at the moment – Oura is perhaps the best-known smart ring maker right now, though there are others. Apple is rumored to be planning a smart ring too, but it's unlikely to appear soon.