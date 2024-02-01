Samsung's Galaxy Ring is already appearing in Good Lock, which suggests it's ready to go

The Samsung Galaxy Ring will go toe-to-toe with the excellent Oura ring 3 (above)

The Samsung Galaxy Ring isn’t expected to arrive until later this year, but a dedicated icon for the upcoming best smart ring contender is already visible in Samsung’s Good Lock customization app.

As spotted by Reddit user SpottedMe (via SamMobile), the Galaxy Ring currently appears alongside the likes of the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds on Good Lock’s list of devices for which you can display battery status on a widget.

Given that the Ring itself is not yet available to buy, its inclusion on this list is of little consequence right now, but it does suggest that Samsung has already provided its Good Lock app with the necessary updates to support Galaxy Ring widgets soon.

Here’s how the Samsung Galaxy Ring appears in the Good Lock app:

As for what we know about the Galaxy Ring so far, Samsung executive Patrick Chomet has confirmed to TechRadar that the device will offer “some things with Samsung Health which are really impressive [with regards to] sleep.” So, we’re all-but certain that it’ll offer sleep tracking functionality, in a similar fashion to the excellent Oura ring.

Prior to the Ring’s unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung also filed several trademark and patent applications for smart rings equipped with ECG and PPG sensors, so it’s safe to assume that the Galaxy Ring might be capable of measuring heart rate and detecting heartbeat irregularities.

Rumors suggest that the Ring may house a SpO2 monitoring sensor, too – which would allow it to detect blood oxygen saturation – though we haven’t seen much concrete evidence for this feature just yet.

We have, however, heard about the Ring’s potential weight and color options. A recent SamMobile report cites Avi Greengart as someone who’s had hands-on time with a prototype version of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. According to Greengart (via Threads), the device is “incredibly” lightweight and will be available in multiple sizes, going up to size 13 (22.2mm). Additionally, Greengart claims that the Galaxy Ring will be launched in three different finishes.

In any case, Samsung has confirmed that a “major update” is coming to its Health app "later this year", so it would make sense for the Galaxy Ring to debut alongside these software changes. Perhaps we’ll see it at the company’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is tipped to take place in July or August.

In the meantime, read up on why we think the Galaxy Ring’s arrival will send smart rings mainstream, or check out our Samsung Galaxy Ring release date predictions.