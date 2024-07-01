New Samsung Galaxy Ring leak shows its health-tracking features in action

While we wait patiently for the Samsung Galaxy Ring to get its full unveiling on July 10 (having been initially teased in January), some screenshots showing the smart ring's various health-tracking capabilities have leaked online.

These images are courtesy of Android Authority, and have been grabbed from a deep dive into the code for the Samsung Health app for Android. This code has been added to the app, but isn't yet enabled or visible to users.

We get a look at the Samsung Health app measuring both heart rate and stress through the Galaxy Ring, so those are two metrics the wearable will be able to monitor. There are also mentions of using the device to predict periods and take skin temperature readings.

Snore detection is also included apparently, through a combination of the Galaxy Ring and your connected Android phone (this is how it works with the Galaxy Watch, too). The phone does the actual audio detection, but it seems the Galaxy Ring adds some extra smarts, too.

Ring or watch?

Here's your first look at some of Galaxy Ring's health tracking features✅ https://t.co/D0Z5HEQCQV#SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/DbzsOK7gfmJune 30, 2024

As far as we can tell from these screenshots, the health-tracking functionality of the Galaxy Ring will be along the same lines as the Galaxy Watch 6 (and presumably the Galaxy Watch 7) – just in a lighter form factor that's potentially more comfortable to wear.

With that in mind, the choice for consumers may well come down to a smart ring vs a smartwatch decision, instead of buying and wearing both (though there's nothing stopping you doing that, if the idea appeals).

Smartwatches clearly offer more in the way of features, with their own dedicated displays. The compact and light form factor of smart rings, meanwhile, generally makes them preferable for scenarios like sleep tracking or high-intensity sports and workouts.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've already had some hands-on experience with the Galaxy Ring, but we're looking forward to hearing more details about it – most probably at the next Samsung Unpacked on July 10 (when we should also get new foldable phones and smartwatches).