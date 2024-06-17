Samsung Galaxy Ring case leaks, and it looks like a techy engagement ring box

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is popping up everywhere as it gears up for launch. We’re learning more about Samsung’s latest wellness device every day, and now, thanks to a notable leaker, we know what its charging case (allegedly) looks like.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring will likely officially debut at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked, which historically occurs between June and August, but it’s already been teased, and we even tried on a very early version back in February.

Since then, details have been dropping left and right, and this latest leak gives us our best look yet at the ring’s charging case.

Notable leaker Ice Universe posted this render on Chinese social media site Weibo, revealing an engagement-ring-style box with a hinge mechanic. You can check it out in full in this link here.

(Image credit: Samsung)

It looks similar to the case used by Samsung for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, except instead of depressed wells for the earbuds to magnetically sit in, we’ve got an internal nodule for the Ring to sit on, much like the charging unit for the Oura Ring Generation 3.

Round that out with a light to indicate charging status, and that’s about everything notable on the image so far. We’re assuming the charging case has a USB-C port on the back, and it’ll come in multiple colors and finishes, just like the early rings we tried.

Analysis: Opting for an enclosed case is a smart move

While it’s unlikely (but not impossible) that Samsung superfans are going to be proposing with smart rings anytime soon, an earbuds-style case rather than Oura’s exposed nodule is a smart choice. If you’re charging the ring while in transit, keeping it safe in an enclosed case is much easier.

However, does Samsung really expect people to take off and charge the Ring often enough for this to be warranted? Although we hope it’ll rival Oura and come with an up-to-seven-day battery life, we don’t yet know what the Galaxy Ring will be capable of.

It’ll need to last at least five days of constant wear to compete with the best smart rings, but we’ll know more for sure when Samsung decides to formally debut the Galaxy Ring.