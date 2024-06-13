Samsung just leaked the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch FE, and Galaxy Buds 3 in its own app

Over the next month or so we're expecting Samsung to unveil a pile of shiny new products – and quite a few of them have been leaked early, in Samsung's very own Galaxy Watch 6 beta software.

As spotted by @RydahDoesTech on X (via 9to5Google), when you go to report a problem with the software in the Samsung Members app, a list of Samsung products appears. The list includes four as-yet-unannounced products: the Galaxy Watch FE, the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Buds 3, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung leaking their own products is priceless. Here's the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/2mJP3ZFOa9June 12, 2024

There was little doubt that all these devices were on the way, but now it's virtually official. If the rumors are to be believed, Samsung is planning another Unpacked event on July 10, where the full launches are going to happen – and where we should also see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

One surprise is that there's no Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in this list. A more premium wearable to take on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been extensively rumored, so it's strange for it not to show up here when so many other products have.

The Galaxy Watch 4 could be the inspiration for the Galaxy Watch FE (Image credit: Samsung)

Another little detail worth noting: the screenshot shared in the leak confirms the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are going to be getting an AirPods-style makeover with longer stems, which is something we've heard about before.

Speaking of these wireless earbuds, we've also just seen them appearing at regulators in India, further confirming that they are on the way very soon – and considering the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched in 2022, it's not before time.

One final leak to mention: well-known tipster Evan Blass (via GSMArena) has posted another of his cryptic, mosaic images – one which might well show the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Galaxy Watch FE (it's hard to tell, because of the nature of the picture).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of these products have been extensively leaked at this point, and all that remains is for Samsung to make them official, most probably on July 10. The exception might be the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, which is rumored to be arriving earlier.