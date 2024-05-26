Another report hints at the Galaxy Ring, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 launch date

Samsung is expected to launch a whole host of new devices in the near future, and a previous leak suggested July 10 would be the day of the grand unveiling. Now a second report has mentioned the same date in the calendar.

This report comes from The Chosun Daily in Korea (via Android Authority), and it makes it even more likely that the next big Samsung Unpacked showcase is indeed going to take place on Wednesday, July 10 – though nothing is official yet.

The report also runs down the devices that we're most probably going to see at the show. While the Samsung Galaxy Ring has already been announced, July 10 should be the day when we get details such as pricing and an on-sale date.

Then we'll also have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 – though there's also been lots of talk about more affordable FE versions, more expensive Ultra versions, and even slimmed down versions of these foldables appearing too.

Even more gadgets

Successors to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are rumored (Image credit: Samsung)

We're not finished yet: the same July 10 could well be the day when we see the unveiling of the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, brand new wireless earbuds to replace the current models in the Samsung range.

That's not all, because the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is due to make an appearance as well. Right now it's not clear how many smartwatch models we'll get, because there's been talk of a high-end Ultra model and a cheaper FE edition too.

If Samsung still has room at the event, there's an outside chance we might also see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 tablet series too, but that's less likely – and we've heard fewer rumors about any imminent tablet launches.

We will of course be covering all the news whenever the event happens. The last Samsung Unpacked, on January 17, was announced a couple of weeks in advance, so we might be hearing something official at the end of June.