What's going on with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7? We've heard rumors of a cheaper FE model, a pricier Ultra model, and plenty more besides – and now unofficial renders of that Ultra edition have made their way online.

These renders come from well-known tipster @OnLeaks together with Smartprix, and they show off some interesting features. To begin with, the form factor seems to be half circular, half square, which matches earlier rumors that Samsung was thinking about returning to a square design for its smartwatches.

There is a rotating bezel, as there was on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and what appears to be a new button on the right-hand side of the watch as you look at the screen. The display is apparently 1.5 inches in diameter, which again matches the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic launched last year.

Around the back of the watch, we can't tell what the sensors are from these images, but there seems to have been a change from last year's models. There has been talk of health and fitness upgrades coming to the Galaxy Watch 7, which this new-look sensor array could be an indication of.

Going Ultra

Squarish or rounded, seems they were not able to decide and the result is… Well, see by yourself with today’s very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyWatch7Ultra through stunning 5K renders!On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/SPHPEW9TCd pic.twitter.com/Lo8aMDQV7RMay 24, 2024

There are other changes worth mentioning, too: watch bands that integrate more seamlessly with the main casing, for a smoother look. It would also seem that the button mechanisms for releasing the bands are now fitted to the smartwatch casing, rather than sitting on the actual bands.

Larger speaker grilles are also shown in these renders, plus holes that apparently sit above the mics on the device. It's possible that the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will come with enhanced calling capabilities, making speaking to someone through a smartwatch an actually decent audio experience.

There's still plenty of confusion around this watch, which leakers have previously called the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (with no number attached). If this model is real, it could well be an attempt to take on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the best Garmin smartwatches more directly.

We can be fairly confident that we will at least get one Galaxy Watch 7 model this year, and maybe two or three. According to those in the know, Samsung will unveil the watch (and a lot of other new devices) at its next Unpacked event on July 10.