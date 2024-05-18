New leak points to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch FE launching soon

It's widely expected that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series is going to make an appearance in the next couple of months, and we just got another indication that these wearables are indeed launching soon.

Both the Galaxy Watch 7 and a cheaper Galaxy Watch FE variant have appeared at the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the US, reports Android Police – an important regulatory step for any gadget that's going on sale in the United States.

The model numbers in the filing point suggest we're getting four Galaxy Watch 7 variants: two at the 40 mm case size (one with LTE connectivity and one Wi-Fi only), and two at the 44 mm case size (again, one with LTE connectivity and one Wi-Fi only).

An additional model number in the documentation most likely refers to a cheaper Galaxy Watch FE, which has previously been rumored – but might be called something else. There's no sign here of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro though.

The story so far

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Image credit: Future)

We've already had plenty of leaks pointing to the existence of successors to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but it's not completely clear how many different models we're going to get for 2024.

Several rumors have suggested three versions of the smartwatch are incoming: a standard, a Classic, and a Pro model. We've also heard about significant improvements to battery life and a potential redesign to overhaul the look of these wearables.

A Pro model would make sense for Samsung, if it wants to take on some of the best Garmin smartwatches on the market, and indeed the Apple Watch Ultra 2. However, there's apparently no mention of a premium edition in these FCC filings.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All should be revealed on July 10, if the rumored date for Samsung's next Unpacked event is accurate. As well as the Galaxy Watch 7 series, we're also expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds 3.