The Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date is now official – and you can expect lots of AI

Samsung has answered one of the questions we have about the Galaxy S24 series, confirming that the phones will launch during an Unpacked event to be held on January 17, 2024 – a date previously leaked by in-the-know tipsters.

The next Unpacked event is being widely promoted on Samsung's various websites and official social media feeds. While the Galaxy S24 isn't mentioned by name, you can register in advance for a $50 / £50 discount on "the new Galaxy phone", so it doesn't take too much effort to join the dots.

The event will be livestreamed, and Samsung says it's getting underway at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on Wednesday, January 17 – which is 5am AEDT on Thursday, January 18 for those of you in Australia.

Thanks to a veritable torrent of leaks, we think we already know a lot about the Samsung Galaxy S24 range – in addition to the S24 we also expect to see the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra – including the expected features and expected colors. We might even get a bonus product thrown in at the launch event, like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Who’s ready for a new era of mobile?! #SamsungUnpacked is going to be epic. Don’t miss out. ❤️ to follow along for a never-before-seen debut. pic.twitter.com/EImcAXmq6sJanuary 2, 2024 See more

AI for the people

While the teasers that Samsung has published don't specifically mention the Galaxy S24 name, they do mention "Galaxy AI" – so we can look forward to the company unveiling a whole host of artificial intelligence tools and features on January 17.

Again, this is something that has been heavily rumored. One of the more recent leaks suggests that AI-powered features including live language translations on calls and enhanced zoom for low-light images are on the way.

We're probably also going to get a few clever image-editing tricks, powered by generative AI – the ability to move objects in photos, for example, or fill in empty space with a tap. These are the kinds of features Google has been packing into its Pixel 8 phones too.

We will of course bring you all the news about the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra as it's announced, as Samsung sets what we anticipate will be a new high bar for the smartphone market in 2024.