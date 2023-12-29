5 of the biggest expected Samsung Galaxy S24 features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to land on January 17, so this high-profile handset is probably almost here. But you don’t need to wait until then to learn about it.

Well, officially you do, but leaks and rumors have revealed many likely specs and features of the phone, the best of which we’ve highlighted below.

None of these details are confirmed just yet, but they’re all looking very likely, and in most cases have been leaked by multiple reputable sources. Note though that we’re only looking at the Samsung Galaxy S24 itself here, but for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, check out Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: five of the biggest expected upgrades.

1. AI capabilities

The Galaxy S24 could have similar AI features to the Pixel 8 Pro (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

While various hardware upgrades are expected for the Samsung Galaxy S24 (more on which below) the most exciting features might be software ones, as Samsung looks set to make this its first 'AI phone'.

Numerous leaks point in that direction, and we have an idea of what that means too, with one leak suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S24 will have AI-powered photo editing tools, such as the ability to move people, objects, and animals, around in photos, or remove them entirely, and the ability to extend the background of images using AI.

Similar AI tools might be available for videos on the Galaxy S24, letting you erase unwanted people and objects, or reduce the graininess. This all largely sounds similar to the stuff Google is doing on the Pixel 8 line.

And beyond camera capabilities, AI might be used to live translate calls, generate wallpapers, and more.

2. A powerful new chipset

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

With every generation, Samsung equips its Galaxy S phones with a superior chipset to the year before. And this year should be no exception, with the Galaxy S24 reportedly having a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

That’s the most powerful chipset currently available to Android phones, so it should provide a significant performance boost over its predecessor.

That said, some reports suggest that in certain regions, the Galaxy S24 might have an Exynos 2400 instead. This Samsung-made chipset probably won’t be quite as capable based on past form, but that remains to be seen. And either way it should be an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S23’s chipset.

3. A very bright screen

The S24 could have a much brighter screen than the Galaxy S23 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The Samsung Galaxy S23’s screen can reach 1,750 nits of brightness, but some leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S24 might be able to get up to 2,600 nits.

While that still wouldn’t make it the brightest phone around (the OnePlus 12 can reach 4,500 nits), it would be among the brightest, and that boost in brightness should help make the screen more clearly visible in direct sunlight.

4. A refined design

A leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Android Headlines)

We’re not expecting drastic changes to the design of the Samsung Galaxy S24. In fact, based on leaks it will probably look almost identical to the Samsung Galaxy S23, but look closer and there are some tweaks and refinements.

Most notably, the bezels appear to be smaller in the Galaxy S24 leaks we've seen, and the Galaxy S24’s edges appear flatter. Couple that with seven rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 colors – many of which are different to what you can get the Galaxy S23 in – and Samsung should have done just enough here to freshen up what’s still basically an attractive smartphone.

5. A bigger battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 3,900mAh battery (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 probably won’t have a massive increase in battery capacity, we have heard that its juice pack will be 100mAh larger than the Galaxy S23’s, with multiple Samsung Galaxy S24 battery rumors pointing to a 4,000mAh battery.

We’ve also heard that the Galaxy S24’s screen might be more power efficient than the S23’s, and there’s every chance that the new chipset will be too. So that could all combine to significantly improve the phone’s battery life.

At the very least though, we’d think it will last for as long as the Galaxy S23 between charges, and probably at least slightly longer.