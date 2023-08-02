The Samsung Galaxy S24 could get one of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s best features

When you think about the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra you probably think of its 200MP main camera, its 10x optical zoom, and its QHD+ resolution display. But one of its best features is far less flashy, and in fact barely even advertised – it’s the LTPO panel used, and that’s a type of display that we might see on the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus when they launch.

This is according to leaker @UniverseIce (via Phone Arena), posting on the website formerly known as Twitter. But what does that mean? Well, essentially LTPO (which stands for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide), allows for dynamic refresh rates – so the screen can switch between different refresh rates as needed.

You might be thinking the Samsung Galaxy S23 can already do that, and you’d be right, but it requires extra hardware components to do so, and can’t drop below 48Hz. With an LTPO display, it could in theory smoothly scale all the way between 1Hz and 120Hz, all without additional components.

Yes, Galaxy S24/24+ uses LTPO screen.August 1, 2023 See more

This is something that Samsung has so far made exclusive to its Ultra phones, and it’s a feature that could extend the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, since they’ll be able to switch to super-low refresh rates when higher refresh rates aren’t needed too.

That’s not the only potential good news for the standard Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus either, because in a separate post, @UniverseIce claimed that Samsung has changed some of the design details on these phones.

Smaller bezels, but not for the S24 Ultra

They didn’t specify what has been changed, other than a reduction in the size of the bezels, but even that should make these phones look more premium, and if other design aspects have been altered too, then it could generally freshen up their appearance.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra apparently won’t see the same changes, with its design language said to be the same as that of the S23 Ultra – but at the very least this phone is sure to have an LTPO display, just like its predecessor.

So all three of these handsets might have impressive battery life, which could help them rank among the best phones when they land, likely in early 2024.