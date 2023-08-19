The Samsung Galaxy S24 design may borrow from the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Last month the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 got its grand unveiling, and the foldable phone series may offer a clue about the design that's in the pipeline for the Samsung Galaxy S24 flagship arriving early next year.

According to serial tipster @UniverseIce (via SamMobile), the upcoming Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are going to come sporting a "vertical frame design" that removes the slightly curved bulge around the edges of the current Galaxy S23 handsets.

It's not a huge change but it should be noticeable when looking at and holding the phones. The updated design would also be more in line with what we have with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 – and more like what Apple has done with the iPhone 14 handsets.

There's no mention here of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, so we're assuming that the most expensive phone in the series will be going its own way in terms of design aesthetics, and may just follow the blueprint laid down by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Design evolution

All should be revealed in the next few months, but with the launch of Samsung's latest foldables now out of the way, those in the business of Samsung leaks and rumors can focus on the Galaxy S24 – with a launch expected in either January or February.

It was only a couple of days ago that we heard that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be making the switch from aluminum to the tougher titanium while also getting lighter, so there may well be a few tweaks next year in terms of the design and build of these phones.

We're now at the stage where it's difficult for phone manufacturers to do anything truly innovative in terms of the looks of their devices, which means we're left with a few small edits to curves and edges rather than anything major.

As for the internals, it sounds as though there might not be much change in terms of one of the cameras on the Galaxy S24, while the Exynos chipset is rumored to be making a return. Expect plenty more in the way of Galaxy S24 rumors in the coming months.