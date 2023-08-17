The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be tougher yet lighter than the S23 Ultra

Not so long ago we heard that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might use titanium in its construction, and now the same source has got a bit more specific about on the subject, as well as revealing the possible weight of the phone.

According to @UniverseIce – a leaker with a solid track record – the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a titanium alloy frame, and will weigh 233g. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra weighs 234g, so that would make the upcoming phone lighter, but only negligibly so.

That weight information does give us more of an idea of what Samsung might achieve with the switch from aluminum to a titanium alloy though. You see, while titanium is around two thirds heavier than aluminum, it’s also substantially stronger, so much so that you can potentially achieve greater strength with the same or less weight than aluminum.

Exclusive ：Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Weight: 233galthough titanium alloy middle frame is adopted.August 17, 2023 See more

It’s a popular choice in aerospace components for this reason, and we’d guess therefore that if the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs just 1g less than the S23 Ultra, Samsung is using enough titanium to make the frame stronger than in the S23 Ultra, and perhaps substantially so.

There are other variables, of course. For one thing this is said to be a titanium alloy, rather than pure titanium, which would affect the weight and strength of the material. Also, Samsung will likely be making other changes to the phone which could potentially affect the weight as well.

Higher in strength – and price

But the main reasons to use titanium instead of aluminum in a phone are to make it stronger, lighter, or both, and since the weight difference is negligible, it seems a safe assumption that Samsung is focusing on the strength titanium can provide.

There is one definite downside to the use of titanium though, and that’s the cost; it’s more expensive than aluminum, which could mean the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will cost even more than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – a phone that starts at $1,199.99 / £1,249 / AU$1,949.

Still, with Apple widely rumored to be using titanium in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it makes sense for one of the best Samsung phones to rival it.